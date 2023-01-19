Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera Notch First No. 1 on Hot Latin Songs Chart With ‘Bebe Dame’: ‘We Didn’t Know It’d Be This Big’

Both Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera celebrate their first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart as “Bebe Dame,” their second collaboration, powers from 3-1 on the Jan. 21-dated ranking.

“We were aiming for a hit, but we didn’t know it’d be this big,” Fuerza Regida’s lead singer JOP tells Billboard.

“Bebe Dame” rises to the summit in its fourth week on the multimetric tally — which blends airplay, streaming data and digital sales — with gains across all metrics, and takes home the Greatest Gainer/Sales & Streaming trophy for registering the biggest gains of the week.

Streaming contributes the most to the song’s ranking, with a robust 26% increase, to 14.1 million official U.S. streams earned in the week ending Jan. 12, according to Luminate. The sum yields a 20-11 surge on the all-genre Streaming Songs list and a second week at No. 1 on Latin Streaming Songs.

While sales rise with a 17% gain, to 2,000 downloads in the same period, “Bebe Dame” is pushed down 1-2 on Latin Digital Songs, as Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” debuts atop with a little over 2,000 sales.

Fuerza Regida’s new No. 1 song arrives a week after scoring a dual achievement: the group’s latest albums Pa Que Hablen and Sigan Hablando launched in the top 10 on Top Latin Albums and Regional Mexican Albums charts (dated Jan. 14). “Bebe Dame” from Sigan Hablando, and which debuted at No. 3 on the same chart week on Hot Latin Songs, earns both Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera its first champ there.

“It was definitely challenging,” JOP adds about working with Grupo Frontera. “We went out of our comfort zone with this track, but the energy, the vibe, was always there. It was recorded in one take!”

Elsewhere, “Bebe Dame” earns Fuerza Regida its first entry on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. Grupo Frontera, meanwhile, secures its highest ranking as the song bows at No. 31.

Further, Grupo Frontera claims its highest ranking on the Global 200 list as “Bebe Dame” jumps 46-22 in its second week. Previously, the group reached a No. 31 high with “No Se Va” in Oct. 2022. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, the track rockets 102-45 in its second week.

Feid Clocks Second Champ on Latin Rhythm Airplay: Over on Latin Rhythm Airplay, Feid generates his second ruler with “Normal,” which rallies 8-1 in its 27th week with a 33% gain in audience impressions, to 8 million, earned in the U.S. during the Jan. 6-12 tracking week. It’s the longest trek to the penthouse since the chart begun in 2005.

“Normal” becomes the Colombian’s first champ as a soloist, unaccompanied by any other act. His first Latin Rhythm Airplay domination landed through “Porfa,” with the all-star team comprising J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech, and Justin Quiles in Aug. 2020.

On the all-genre Latin Airplay recap, “Normal” soars 16-4, Feid’s second top 10 there.