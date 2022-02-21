Frank Turner Reigns Over U.K. Chart With ‘FTHC’

For the very first time, Frank Turner is king of the U.K. albums chart.

The British punk rock poet debuts at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore), his ninth studio effort.

Until now, eight of Turner’s album have impacted the U.K.’s Top 75 and five have cracked the Top 10, including his most recent release, 2019’s No Man’s Land, which peaked at No. 3. Turner got even closer to the summit in 2013 with Tape Deck Heart, which peaked at No. 2.

According to the Official Charts Company, FTHC (via Polydor) blasts to No. 1 with physical sales accounting for 90% of its first-week total.

“It’s official folks,” reads a victorious post on his Instagram account. “I’m tired, proud, and mostly grateful.”

Also new to the U.K. Top 10 this week is alt-J’s fourth studio album The Dream (Infectious Music), bowing at No. 3; Slash and Myles Kennedy’s collaborative album 4 (BMG), starting at No. 5; and James Morrison’s career retrospective Greatest Hits (Believe Recordings), at No. 6.

Following his performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Eminem’s 2005 release Curtain Call – The Hits (Interscope) returns to the top pier, at No. 8. The eight-times platinum certified album last impacted the Top 10 back in 2006.

Further down the list, 4AD-signed Brooklyn act Big Thief start at No. 15 with their fourth studio effort Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, while Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder’s earns a Top 40 appearance with his third solo set, Earthling (EMI). It’s new at No. 36, well up on his previous best solo chart performance, No. 49 for 2011’s Ukulele Songs.