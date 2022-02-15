Frank Turner Rocks to No. 1 on U.K. Midweek Chart With ‘FTHC’

Frank Turner is blasting his way to a first-ever U.K. No. 1 with FTHC (Polydor), the English punk-rock poet’s ninth studio album.

FTHC (an initialism for Frank Turner Hardcore) accumulates more than double the weekend sales of its closest competition, according to the Official Charts Company, to take outright leadership on the midweek chart.

If it keeps its position when the chart is published this Friday, it’ll give Turner his first leader after two near-misses; his 2013 album Tape Deck Heart (2013), and 2015’s Positive Songs For Negative People (2015) both reached No. 2.

One-time Mercury Prize winners Alt-J are at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update with The Dream (Infectious Music), the indie rock outfit’s fourth studio album. If it holds course, it’ll give the group a third Top 10 on the Official Albums Chart following 2014’s This Is All Yours (No. 1) and 2017’s Relaxer (No. 6).

Also making a splash on the chart blast is Slash and Myles Kennedy fourth collaborative album 4 (BMG), which is on track for a No. 3 start. If it holds on, it’ll best their 2018 release Living The Dream, which reached No. 4, and become Slash’s highest-charting U.K. album outside of his Guns N’ Roses work.

Singer and songwriter James Morrison completes the week’s Top 5 with his Greatest Hits (Believe Recordings), at No. 5. Across his career, Morrison has landed three Top 5 album and five Top 40s.

Meanwhile, Viola Beach’s self-titled album is poised to re-enter the chart at No. 7, following a special vinyl edition via via Fuller Beans. The posthumously-issued album debuted at No. 1 back in August 2016, after the up-and-coming British band was killed in a car accident, along with their manager.

Brooklyn natives Big Thief could earn a first U.K. Top 10 album with Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You (4AD), their fourth studio album. It’s new at No. 8 on the midweek chart.

Finally, Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder could score bag a first solo top ten with Earthling (EMI), new at No. 9. Earthling is the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-inducted rock legend’s third solo album, following 2007’s Into the Wild and 2011’s Ukulele Songs (which peaked at No. 49).

The Official U.K Albums Chart is revealed late Friday, local time.