for King & Country Scores Record-Extending Seventh Straight Christian Airplay No. 1 With ‘Relate’

for King & Country, the duo of siblings Joel and Luke Smallbone, notches its 10th leader on Billboard‘s Christian Airplay chart, as “Relate” ascends to the top of the list dated Dec. 11.

The twosome also continues its record streak to seven No. 1s in succession (encompassing songs promoted as proper radio singles).

In the tracking week ending Dec. 5, “Relate” drew 4.7 million audience impressions, according to MRC Data (down 19%, with many non-seasonal songs declining in reach as Christian stations fill playlists with holiday music).

The brother tandem wrote “Relate” with Josh Kerr and Tayla Parx.

“There’s something beautiful about the fact that, in a time such as this, a song speaking to the idea of relating to one another and showing compassion and empathy has been so readily received,” Joel Smallbone tells Billboard. “It seems to speak to our worldwide desire to become kinder and more understanding versions of ourselves.”

“Relate” is from the duo’s forthcoming album What Are We Waiting For, due in March 2022.

The song continues the act’s active streak of Christian Airplay No. 1s, following “Amen,” which led for a week in July; “O Come O Come Emmanuel,” featuring NEEDTOBREATHE (two weeks starting last December); “Together,” with Kirk Franklin and Tori Kelly (five, beginning in August 2020); “Burn the Ships” (five, starting in January 2020); “God Only Knows” (10, beginning in April 2019); and “joy.” (four, starting in August 2018).

for King & Country ties TobyMac and Chris Tomlin for the fifth-most Christian Airplay leaders since the list launched in 2003. MercyMe is first with 17 No. 1s, followed by Jeremy Camp, Casting Crowns and Matthew West, each with 11.

Concurrently, for King & Country’s new holiday song, “Heavenly Hosts,” ranks at No. 32 on Christian Airplay, up 48% to 831,000 impressions.

‘GREAT’ MOVE Meanwhile on Gospel Airplay, Kelontae Gavin banks his second No. 1 with “Great,” up 10% in plays.

It follows the 22-year-old Charleston, S.C., native’s “Hold Me Close,” which led the list dated Feb. 20. His first of three entries, “No Ordinary Worship,” rose to No. 5 in February 2019.

“Great” was penned by Marquis Boone and Jeshua “TedyP” Williams.