Foo Fighters Return to No. 1 on Alternative Airplay Chart With ‘Rescued’

For the 11th time in their lengthy career – and the first time since early 2015 – Foo Fighters are No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart. “Rescued,” the band’s latest single, lifts from No. 2 to No. 1 on the ranking dated May 27.

Explore Explore Foo Fighters See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The Dave Grohl-led rockers first ruled Alternative Airplay with one-week leader “Learn to Fly” in November 1999 and had last led with “Something From Nothing” for eight weeks beginning in December 2014. In between “Something From Nothing” and “Rescued,” Foo Fighters scored seven top 10s, charting highest with the No. 5-peaking “Congregation” in May 2015.

Related The Smiths Bassist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

“Rescued” previously became Foo Fighters’ record 29th Alternative Airplay top 10.

The band first reached Alternative Airplay with the No. 2-peaking “This Is a Call” (August 1995) and prior to “Rescued” had last appeared with “Love Dies Young” (No. 6, March 2022).

With 11 No. 1s, the band moves into sole possession of the fourth-most rulers since Alternative Airplay began in 1988. Red Hot Chili Peppers lead all acts with 15.

Most No. 1s, Alternative Airplay:

15, Red Hot Chili Peppers

12, Green Day

12, Linkin Park

11, Foo Fighters

10, Cage the Elephant

10, twenty one pilots

8, U2

8, Weezer

7, Imagine Dragons

A week earlier, “Rescued” rose to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay and all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay charts, with it retaining the top spot on the May 27 surveys. The song accumulated 10.4 million audience impressions, up 5%, May 12-18 on the latter chart’s reporting panel, according to Luminate.

Concurrently on Rock & Alternative Airplay, the band’s latest release, “Under You,” debuts at No. 48 with 683,000 impressions following its release on May 17.

On the most recently published, May 20-dated multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs tally, “Rescued” ranked at No. 4, with 810,000 official U.S. streams in addition to its radio airplay.

“Rescued” is the lead single from But Here We Are, Foo Fighters’ 11th studio album and first since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, due June 2.

All May 27-dated Billboard charts will update on Billboard.com on Tuesday, May 23.