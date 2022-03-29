Foo Fighters Set to Reenter U.K. Charts Following Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters performs onstage during the One Love Malibu Festival at King Gillette Ranch on Dec. 2, 2018 in Malibu, Calif.

Foo Fighters’ biggest hits are on the climb in the U.K., as British fans mourn the untimely death of Taylor Hawkins, aged 50.

Based on midweek data, the stadium rock outfit’s Greatest Hits (RCA) collection flies 84-4, and is set to match its peak position from 2009. The career retrospective is the U.K.’s second most-streamed album of the week, the OCC reports.

Another Foos compilation is about to bursting back into the Top 40, the 2006 live LP Skin and Bones, which is on course to reenter at No. 36, while the Foos’ heavy metal project Dream Widow is set to debut at No. 55.

Dream Widow dropped last Friday, March 25, the same day Hawkins was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was on tour.

Over on the midweek singles chart, The Colour and the Shape classic “Everlong” is set to blast into the chart at No. 58. “Everlong” is at a regular encore in the Foos setlists, and its Michel Gondry-directed music video is a YouTube favorite, racking up more than 223 million plays.

Further down the Official U.K. Singles Chart Update, “The Pretender” is poised to enter at No. 95 and “Best of You” is at No. 100.

Foo Fighters are chart heavyweights in the U.K, with four Top 10 singles, and five No. 1 albums, including 2021’s Medicine at Midnight.

The beloved drummer had a 25-year career with the Foos, coming on board in 1997 after a stint playing with Alanis Morissette. Hawkins and his fellow Foo Fighters wer inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.