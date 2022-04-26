Fontaines D.C. Powering to U.K. Chart Title With ‘Skinty Fia’

Fontaines D.C. are careening to the U.K. chart summit with Skinty Fia (Partisan), the Irish rock outfit’s third studio album.

It’s unlikely any other title will trump the Dublin act. At the halfway point of the chart cycle, Skinty Fia is outselling its nearest rival by four-to-one, with physical sales accounting for over 90% of its chart units, the OCC reports.

Fontaines D.C.’s previous albums both cracked the Top 10, though neither reached the summit. Skinty Fia’s 2020’s predecessor A Hero’s Death peaked at No. 2, while the band’s 2019 debut Dogrel reached No. 9.

Skinty Fia leads an all-new Top 3 on the , ahead of Everything Was Beautiful (Bella Union), the ninth studio album from Jason Pierce’s alternative rock band Spiritualized.

It’s a sprightly comeback for Pierce and Co., one that could land a new career best, eclipsing the No. 3 for 2001’s Let It Come Down.

Meanwhile, Queen founding guitarist Brian May is eying a podium finish for Another World (Parlophone), his second solo album. Another World drops at No. 3 on the Official Chart Update, coming almost a quarter century since its initial 1998 release.

The collection is boosted by May’s “Gold Series” of reissues, which includes remixes, rarities and live tracks, and could give the veteran artist his first solo Top 5 appearance.

Further down the list, new albums are set to arrive from Stone Broken (Revelation at No. 5 via Spinefarm), Bob Vylan (Bob Vylan Presents: The Price of Life at No. 6 via Ghost Theatre), and Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry at No. 7 via 0207).

Finally, a raft of special releases and exclusives tied to Record Store Day are powering a handful of vintage titles into the midweek chart, including the Streets’ 2002 classic Original Pirate Material (No. 9 via Pure Groove); David Bowie’s Toy (Toy Box ) (No. 10 via Parlophone) and Brilliant Adventure (No. 27 via Rhino); Childish Gambino’s 2014 mixtape Kauai (No. 16 via Glassnote); Blur’s 1998 effort Bustin’ + Dronin’ (No. 21 via Parlophone); and T-Rex’s 1972 recording The Slider (No. 26 via Edsel).

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday.