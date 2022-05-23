×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Florence + The Machine Beats Kendrick Lamar to U.K. Chart Crown

With "Dance Fever," Florence + The Machine scores a fourth U.K. leader.

Florence + the Machine
Florence + the Machine at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman

Florence + The Machine has all the right moves, as the pop outfit grooves to No. 1 on the U.K. chart with Dance Fever (Polydor).

Led by Florence Welch, the group now has four U.K. leaders, a list that includes Lungs (2019), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015).

Dance Fever is the followup to High As Hope, which peaked at No. 2 in 2018.

With Florence and Co. debuting at the top spot, Kendrick Lamar’s highly anticipated fifth album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (Polydor), starts at No. 2.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Florence + the Machine

Florence Welch

Kendrick Lamar

See latest videos, charts and news

Mr. Morale pumps three singles into the U.K. Top 20, and the LP becomes Lamar’s fourth U.K. Top 10 appearance, following 2015’s leader To Pimp A Butterfly, 2016’s Unmastered (No. 7) and his previous effort, 2017’s DAMN. (No. 2).

Also new to the Official U.K. Albums Chart this week is The Black KeysDropout Boogie (Nonesuch), arriving at No. 5 for the U.S. blues-rock band’s fifth U.K. Top 10, while homegrown folk-rock outfit Bear’s Den score a second U.K. Top 10 with Blue Hours (Communion). It’s new at No. 6.

Related

Harry Styles performing at UBS Arena

Harry Styles Eyes U.K. Singles Chart Trifecta

Finally, Radiohead side project The Smile (comprising Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner) start at No. 19 with debut album A Light For Attracting Attention (XL Recordings).

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad