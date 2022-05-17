Florence + The Machine’s ‘Dance Fever’ Is Heading to U.K. No. 1

Florence Welch at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15th, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Florence + The Machine’s Dance Fever is shuffling to the U.K. chart summit.

According to the OCC, the British indie act’s latest boasts over 26,000 chart sales at the midway point, and is the best-selling title in physically and digital formats.

Dance Fever (via Polydor) leads the Official Albums Chart Update, and, if it keeps heading in the same direction, it’ll give Florence Welch and Co. their fourth leader, after Lungs (2009), Ceremonials (2011) and How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful (2015). Florence performed album track “My Love” during Sunday’s (May 15) 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

The most-streamed album in the U.K. during the first half of the week is Kendrick Lamar’s Mr Morale & The Big Steppers (Interscope). The U.S. rapper’s hotly anticipated new album, his first in five years, is set to debut at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Lamar has three Top 10s to his name, including a No. 1 for his 2015 modern classic To Pimp a Butterfly. Mr Morale is the followup to 2017’s DAMN., which peaked at No. 2.

The Black Keys are chasing a fifth U.K. Top 10 album with Dropout Boogie (Nonesuch), debuting at No. 3 on the midweek chart, while Bear’s Den completes an all-new Top 4 with Blue Hours (Communion), which is set to become the British folk act’s highest charting album to-date.

Hall of Famers the Rolling Stones are rolling to a 42nd Top 10 title with Live At The El Mocambo (Polydor), new at No. 7 on the chart blast, while Radiohead offshoot Smile’s debut A Light For Attracting Attention (XL Recording) could bow at No. 9.

As anticipation builds for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis Presley biopic, the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s Elvis – 30 1 Number 1 Hits (RCA) could return to the Top 40, at No. 37. During the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final, last year’s champion Maneskin confirmed they would cover “If I Can Dream” for the soundtrack.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday.