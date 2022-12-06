Fleetwood Mac’s Music Spikes In U.K. Following Christine McVie’s Death

When news of Christine McVie’s death reached the U.K., her fans turned to Fleetwood Mac‘s music.

The English singer and songwriter died last Wednesday (Nov. 30) following a “short illness,” her family explained. She was 79.

Now, based on sales and streaming data captured by the Official Charts Company, the group’s iconic 1977 LP Rumours (Rhino/Warner Bros) is surging, and is on track for a return to the top 10.

The set, which led the chart for a single week following its release, rises 28-9 on the midweek survey, thanks to a 200% week-on-week uplift, the OCC reports. Further down the chart blast, Fleetwood Mac’s hits collection 50 Years – Don’t Stop vaults 29-14.

McVie was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame for her work with Fleetwood Mac, which she joined in 1970.

She wrote and sang lead vocals on a raft of the group’s biggest songs, including “Hold Me,” “Little Lies,” “Don’t Stop,” “Say You Love Me” and “You Make Loving Fun.”

During her lifetime, she received a Gold Badge of Merit Award from the Ivors Academy, the Ivor Novello Award for lifetime achievement, and two Grammy Awards.

With McVie in the lineup, Fleetwood Mac had 25 Hot 100 hits in the United States, including nine top 10s on the Billboard Hot 100 and one No. 1 smash: “Dreams” in 1977.

In the U.K., the band has ten top 10 singles, including a No. 1 with 1968’s “Albatross” (a pre-McVie lineup), and four No. 1 albums.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday.