Five Finger Death Punch Earns 10th Straight Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1

Five Finger Death Punch adds to its record streak of No. 1s on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay, as “Welcome to the Circus” jumps from No. 2 to the summit on the March 4-dated survey.

The song is the Ivan Moody-fronted band’s 10th No. 1 in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay, which began in 1981.

Each of the band’s entries has ruled the chart starting with “Sham Pain,” which led for a week in 2018.

In all, Five Finger Death Punch now boasts 14 Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1s, giving the group sole possession of the third-most leaders in the chart’s history. Only Shinedown (18) and Three Days Grace (17) have more.

Most No. 1s, Mainstream Rock Airplay:

18, Shinedown

17, Three Days Grace

14, Five Finger Death Punch

13, Van Halen

12, Godsmack

11, Disturbed

11, Foo Fighters

11, Metallica

10, Tom Petty (solo and with the Heartbreakers)

10, Volbeat

Five Finger Death Punch first crowned Mainstream Rock Airplay with the two-week No. 1 “Coming Down” in 2012.

Concurrently, “Circus” leaps 13-10 on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 2.8 million audience impressions, up 11%, Feb. 17-23, according to Luminate. It’s the band’s sixth top 10 and first since “Afterlife,” which peaked at No. 8 last July.

“Circus” ranked at No. 14 on the latest multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs survey (dated Feb. 25). In addition to its radio airplay, it earned 714,000 official U.S. streams in the Feb. 10-16 tracking week.