10 First-Timers on Billboard’s Charts This Week: Ez Mil, Malcolm Mays, Crypta & More

Billboard has more than 200 different weekly charts in its menu, encompassing numerous genres and formats.

While established artists often compete for a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and Billboard 200 albums ranking, which track the most popular songs and albums of the week, respectively, up-and-coming talents typically start off on genre-specific lists.

Here’s a look at 10 acts who appear on surveys for the first time on the Aug. 19-dated charts.

Explore Explore Billboard See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Ez Mil

The Filipino-American rapper (full name: Ezekiel Miller Sapiera) scores his first Billboard chart appearance with his new collaboration with Eminem, “Realest.” The track, released Aug. 4 on FFP/Shady Records/Aftermath Entertainment, debuts at No. 3 on both the Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales charts, and No. 10 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart with 4,000 downloads sold in its first week (Aug. 4-10), according to Luminate. Ez Mil also starts at No. 16 on Emerging Artists. Ez Mil has released four LPs: Act 1 and Resonances (both in 2020), DU4LI7Y (2022) and DU4LI7Y: REDUX (Aug. 11; it includes “Realest”). The rapper was born in Olongapo City, Philippines, and now lives in Las Vegas.

Malcolm Mays

The actor-filmmaker-musician earns his first placement on Billboard’s charts thanks to “Not Lucky,” featuring Lil Baby. The song, released in June on Mays’ second EP, Street Journal Vol. 1, debuts at No. 39 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart (up 26% in plays). Mays self-released his debut EP, the five-track Red Flags, in June 2022. Before that, he released three songs: “Ruthless,” in 2016, “Who You Fuckin Wit” (2018) and “Dramatik” (2021). As an actor and filmmaker, Mays has landed roles in the films Southpaw, The Day Shall Come, and Covers (which he also wrote and directed).

Crypta

The Brazilian death metal band, from São Paulo, notches its first chart appearance, thanks to its second studio album, Shades of Sorrow. Released Aug. 4 on the Austrian label Napalm Records, the set debuts at No. 71 on the Top Current Album Sales chart with 1,000 sold. The band released its first LP, Echoes of the Soul, in 2021. The group also enters at No. 41 on the Emerging Artists chart. Crypta comprises Tainá Bergamaschi (guitar), Luana Dametto (drums), Jéssica di Falchi (guitar) and Fernanda Lira (bass/vocals).

Designer Disguise

The nu-metalcore band, from Seattle, reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with its cover of Lil Jon & the East Side Boyz’s classic hit (featuring Ying Yang Twins), “Get Low.” The remake, released in February on InVogue Records, debuts at No. 25 on the Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. The original “Get Low” reached No. 2 on the Hot 100 in 2003. The band has also released crunchy covers of other classic 2000s and ’10s hits, including Hilary Duff’s “Come Clean,” LMFAO’s “Sexy and I Know It,” Ludacris’ “Move Bitch” and Sia’s “Chandelier.” Outside of cover singles, Designer Disguise has released two LPs: Surface in 2017 and Elsewaer this January.

9lives

The artist hits Billboard’s charts for the first time thanks to his team-up with Odetari, “I Love You Hoe.” The song, released July 12, debuts at No. 20 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart with 1.6 million U.S. streams. The same day, 9lives and Odetari released two other collabs: “Ice Spice HMU” and “Reassure Me.” On Aug. 7, the pair released sped-up and slowed and reverbed mixes of the three tracks. Beyond his collaborations with Odetari, 9lives has released two solo LPs: #exclusive in 2022 and 33.1FM this February.

Tashi

The actress and singer (full name: Tashiana Washington) makes her first Billboard chart appearance with her song with Samuel Mancini, “Soak.” Released Aug. 4 through Eric West Management Group, it starts at No. 7 on R&B Digital Song Sales and No. 19 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales (1,000 downloads sold). The track was boosted by three additional versions: radio, a cappella and radio a cappella mixes. Tashi released three songs before “Soak”: “Shut Up,” in 2021, “1/2 Way” and “In My Head” (both in 2022). As an actress, she has landed roles in Amazon’s Harlem, HBO’s Betty, HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness and the films Ice Age: Continental Drift and Straight Outta Compton.

Humanity’s Last Breath

The Swedish metal band debuts on Billboard’s charts for the first time with its new LP, Ashen. The set, released Aug. 4 on Unique Leader Records, debuts at No. 94 on Top Current Album Sales with 1,000 copies sold. The band dropped its first two EPs, Reanimated by Hate and Structures Collapse, in 2010 and 2011, respectively, and added the full-lengths Humanity’s Last Breath (2013), Abyssal (2019) and Välde (2021). Humanity’s Last Breath comprises Klas Blomgren, Fili Danielsson, Tuomas Kurikka, Buster Odeholm and Calle Thomer.

Robert Jon & The Wreck

The five-piece from Southern California arrives on Billboard’s charts with its new LP, Ride Into the Light. Released Aug. 4 via Journeyman Records, the set debuts at No. 9 on the Blues Albums chart. The group comprises Robert Jon Burrison (lead vocals, guitar), Jake Abernathie (keyboards), Andrew Espantman (drums, background vocals), Warren Murrel (bass) and Henry James Schneekluth (lead guitar, background vocals). The band has a string of U.S. and European tour dates lined up through December.

Michael Daughtry

The singer-songwriter scores his first chart appearance with his single “Nothing Special.” The song, which he self-released June 16, debuts at No. 28 on Adult Contemporary (up 10% in plays). Daughtry has released four other songs: “What If I,” in 2019, “Save Me Some” (this February), “Paid in Dogs,” with Gail Gallagher, and “Starting Line” (both in July).

Random Acts of Kindness

The act reaches Billboard’s charts for the first time with “Free To Roam.” Released April 28 on Better World Records, the track debuts at No. 29 on Adult Contemporary (up 49% in plays). The act, led by Ken Freirich, describes the song as “about liberation, freedom, self-expression and empowerment. It’s about breaking free from the chains of a challenging life situation, overcoming adversity, following your dreams and passions and living life to its fullest on your own terms.” Random Acts of Kindness have released one additional song: “Healthcare Workers Rock!,” in 2020.