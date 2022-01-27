Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran’s ‘Peru’ Takes No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

In its fourth week on the chart, Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” spends its first week at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. list dated Jan. 29.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running Jan. 14-20.

“Peru” initially bowed at No. 18 on the Jan. 8-dated survey and has steadily risen since, reaching No. 5 and No. 2, respectively, before its coronation.

It’s Fireboy DML’s first Top Triller U.S. ruler in his first appearance, while Sheeran snags his second leader, following two-week No. 1 “Bad Habits” in July 2021.

According to Triller, the week’s top upload using “Peru” was from Sheeran himself, a clip with 94,000 views.

“Peru” concurrently spends a second week at No. 1 on Top Triller Global.

On audio and video streaming services such as Spotify, YouTube and Apple Music, “Peru” earned 3.3 million U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads, according to MRC Data. Globally, it’s situated at No. 66 on the Global 200 and at No. 53 on the Global 200 Excl. U.S. , after peaking at Nos. 53 and 47, respectively, Jan. 15.