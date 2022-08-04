Finneas Hits Milestone on Hot 100 Producers Chart, Thanks to New Billie Eilish Songs

Finneas becomes the first act to spend 100 weeks on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Producers chart, as he re-enters the Aug. 6-dated ranking at No. 16. He returns on the strength of two new production credits on the Billboard Hot 100, both on songs recorded by Billie Eilish, as “TV” and “The 30th” debut at Nos. 52 and 79, respectively. Finneas sports sole production credit on both songs.

Finneas also co-wrote the tracks, alongside Eilish, helping the two talents re-enter Hot 100 Songwriters in a tie at No. 23.

After Finneas, the next-longest-charting act on Hot 100 Producers is Joey Moi (78 total weeks), followed by Dr. Luke (75), Blake Slatkin (62), Dave Bayley (58), Omer Fedi (57), production trio TMS (54), Greg Kurstin (52) and Dann Huff (51). Billboard launched its songwriter and producer charts in June 2019.

Meanwhile, MAG (real name: Marco Borrero) adds an eighth week at No. 1 on Hot 100 Producers, powered by six production credits on the Hot 100, all via Bad Bunny songs. Leading the way is Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” at No. 8.

Dating to the Hot 100 Producers chart’s inception, MAG ties Finneas for the sixth-most weeks spent at No. 1, after Dan Nigro (27), Louis Bell (18), Greg Kurstin and Joey Moi (14 each) and 30Roc (nine).

On Hot 100 Songwriters, Kate Bush tallies a fourth week on top, thanks to her revived 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” which holds at its No. 3 high on the Hot 100.

The weekly Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot 100; plus, genre-based songwriter and producer charts follow the same methodology based on corresponding “Hot”-named genre charts. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Hot 100 Songwriters and Hot 100 Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.