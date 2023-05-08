Fifty Fifty’s ‘Cupid’ Flies Into U.K. History Books

With Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” soaring into the U.K. top 10, South Korea’s latest pop export snags a slice of U.K. chart history.

On the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart, published May 5, “Cupid” improves 18-9, giving Fifty Fifty honors as the first K-pop girl group to appear in the top 10.

True, BlackPink has smashed various records, and chalked up eight U.K. top 40 appearances along the way.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BlackPink Fifty Fifty See latest videos, charts and news

In the U.K., however, their best showing on the national singles tally is No. 17 for “Sour Candy” their 2020 collaboration with Lady Gaga. BlackPink does, however, boast a No. 1 on the U.K. Albums Chart with 2022’s Born Pink, and a No. 2 peak for 2020’s The Album.

Comprising Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio, Fifty Fifty was formed in 2022 by South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT.

The track caught fire on TikTok, where it has generated more than 8 million TikTok videos, and views on the short-video platform are at about 12 billion.

As “Cupid” opened its wings and took flight on sales and consumption charts last month, Warner Records/Warner Music Group Korea announced a partnership for the group.

Australians, meanwhile, are officially smitten with “Cupid”. The track zooms 6-2 on the latest ARIA Chart, also published last Friday. Blackpink already has its flag planted in the land Down Under; their Born Pink hit “Pink Venom” blasted to No. 1 there last August.



