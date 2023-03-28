Hot 100 First-Timers: FIFTY FIFTY Feels the Love With ‘Cupid’

South Korean girl group FIFTY FIFTY is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting act, as the quartet achieves its first entry on the latest list (dated April 1) with “Cupid.”

The song, released Feb. 24 via Interpark Corporation, debuts at No. 100 with 5.7 million official U.S. streams (up 23%) in the March 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The track is also a hit around the world, as it jumps 106-65 on the Billboard Global 200 (22.9 million streams, up 39%, worldwide) and 119-69 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Contributing to the song’s streaming surge are three versions: its original recording, a “Twin” mix and an instrumental version. (All versions of “Cupid” roll up into one listing on Billboard’s charts.)

TikTok has been a key factor in the single’s growing profile, as portions of the track have been used in more than 400,000 clips on the platform to-date. The song’s #CupidChallenge hashtag has also been added to more than 65 million videos. (TikTok does not contribute directly to Billboard’s charts.)

FIFTY FIFTY, which also rises 20-19 on the Emerging Artists chart, was formed by South Korean entertainment agency ATTRAKT last year. The group debuted its first single, “Higher,” on its introductory four-track EP, The Fifty, released Nov. 18.

The four-piece comprises Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio.

