×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Feid Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Remix Exclusivo’

The song leads releases from Salman Khan, Tom MacDonald and more.

Feid photographed on January 12, 2023 at Proper Studio in Miami.
Feid photographed on January 12, 2023 at Proper Studio in Miami. Devin Christopher

Feid’s “Remix Exclusivo” starts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for April 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running March 17-23.

“Remix Exclusivo” bows as Feid’s first No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs. Previously, he reached No. 14 with “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahi” in March.

Related

U2

U2's 'Songs of Surrender' Starts at No. 1 on Top Album Sales Chart

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Feid

Salman Khan

See latest videos, charts and news

“Remix” premiered March 16 as Feid’s first release of 2023, following 2022 album Feliz Cumpleanos Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album and EP Sixdo.

Concurrently, the song earned 2.8 million official U.S. streams March 17-23 en route to a No. 38 debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Internationally, it starts at Nos. 78 and 102 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 lists, respectively.

“Remix” reigns over Salman Khan’s new release, “Jee Rahe the Hum (Falling in Love),” from the upcoming Hindi-language film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, at No. 2. Khan is also a star of the movie, set for release April 21.

Tom MacDonald and John Rich’s new collaboration “End of the World” bows at No. 3, with new releases from Chloe and Lana Del Rey (“Body Do” and “Candy Necklace”) appearing at Nos. 4 and 5.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad