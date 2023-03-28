Feid Rules Hot Trending Songs Chart With ‘Remix Exclusivo’

Feid’s “Remix Exclusivo” starts at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart for April 1.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running March 17-23.

“Remix Exclusivo” bows as Feid’s first No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs. Previously, he reached No. 14 with “Si Te La Encuentras Por Ahi” in March.

“Remix” premiered March 16 as Feid’s first release of 2023, following 2022 album Feliz Cumpleanos Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Album and EP Sixdo.

Concurrently, the song earned 2.8 million official U.S. streams March 17-23 en route to a No. 38 debut on the Hot Latin Songs chart. Internationally, it starts at Nos. 78 and 102 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 lists, respectively.

“Remix” reigns over Salman Khan’s new release, “Jee Rahe the Hum (Falling in Love),” from the upcoming Hindi-language film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, at No. 2. Khan is also a star of the movie, set for release April 21.

Tom MacDonald and John Rich’s new collaboration “End of the World” bows at No. 3, with new releases from Chloe and Lana Del Rey (“Body Do” and “Candy Necklace”) appearing at Nos. 4 and 5.

