Hot 100 First-Timers: Feid Arrives With Ozuna Collab ‘Hey Mor’

Feid scores his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 11), as Ozuna’s “Hey Mor,” on which he’s featured, debuts at No. 96.

The song, released Oct. 7 via Aura/Sony Music Latin, enters the Hot 100 with 8.7 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 52%) and 3.7 million official U.S. streams in the Jan. 27-Feb. 2 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The song concurrently surges 15-8 on Latin Airplay, where it becomes Feid’s third top 10, and Ozuna’s 37th. It also pushes 14-11 on Hot Latin Songs.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Feid Ozuna See latest videos, charts and news

TikTok has been a big factor in the song’s growing profile, as the track has been used in more than 800,000 clips on the platform to date. (TikTok does not presently contribute directly to Billboard’s charts.)

Feid (real name: Salomón Villada Hoyos) has maintained a steady presence on Billboard’s charts since he scored his first entry in 2016 with his J Balvin collaboration “Que Raro.” The track reached No. 43 on Latin Airplay and No. 47 on Hot Latin Songs that December.

Since then, he’s charted 10 additional tracks on the Hot Latin Songs chart. As “Hey Mor” climbs to No. 11, it ties his 2020 hit “Porfa,” with J Balvin, Maluma, Nicky Jam, Sech and Justin Quiles, as his highest-charting song on the survey.

Feid concurrently places four other tracks on the latest Hot Latin Songs list: “Yandel 150,” with Yandel (No. 16); “Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo” (No. 28); “Chorrito Pa Las Animas” (No. 31); and “En La de Ella,” with Jhayco and Sech (No. 37).

On Latin Airplay, “Hey Mor” marks Feid’s fifth career entry. Prior to the song’s ascent to the top 10 on Feb. 11, he reached the tier with “Porfa” (No. 1 for one week) and “Normal” (No. 4 peak this January).

Feid has additionally sent five titles onto the Top Latin Albums chart, one of which hit the top 10: Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum (No. 6 peak, October 2022). The set also sparked Feid’s first visit to the Billboard 200 (No. 188 peak).

On Jan. 31, Feid was announced as a headliner at this year’s all-Latin Sueños Music Festival, to be held Chicago’s Grant Park May 27 and 28.