Hot 100 First-Timers: Falling in Reverse Lands With ‘Watch the World Burn’

Hard rock band Falling in Reverse scores its first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Feb. 18), as “Watch the World Burn” opens at No. 83.

The song, released Jan. 31 via Epitaph Records, starts with 5.1 million U.S. streams, 161,000 in airplay audience and 4,000 downloads sold in its first full tracking week (Feb. 3-9), according to Luminate.

“World” concurrently jumps 3-1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, becoming the band’s fourth leader, after “Popular Monster” (three weeks in 2020), “Zombified” (two, 2022) and “Voices in My Head” (four, 2022). The group breaks out of a tie with Bring Me the Horizon for the most No. 1s in the chart’s nearly three-year history.

Among other chart moves for “World”: it leads Alternative Digital Song Sales and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales; bows at Nos. 2, 8 and 13 on Hard Rock Streaming Songs, Alternative Streaming Songs and Rock Streaming Songs, respectively; and starts at No. 38 on Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Falling in Reverse has been a staple on Billboard’s rock listings since 2011, when it notched its first chart appearance with its album The Drug in Me Is You. The set debuted and peaked at No. 2 on Hard Rock Albums, No. 3 on Alternative Albums and No. 19 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Since then, the band has tallied three additional entries on the Billboard 200: Fashionably Late (No. 17 in 2013), Just Like You (No. 21, 2015) and Coming Home (No. 34, 2017). All three sets also peaked at No. 2 on Hard Rock Albums.

Falling in Reverse has earned 10 entries on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, including two top 10s: “Popular Monster” (No. 4 in 2020) and now “World” (No. 8).

The band, which formed in Las Vegas in 2008, comprises Ronnie Radke (lead vocals), Max Georgiev (lead guitar), Christian Thompson (rhythm guitar) and Tyler Burgess (bass).