Fall Out Boy Breaks Alternative Airplay Record With First No. 1

Nearly 18 years after first appearing on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart, Fall Out Boy has its first No. 1.

“Love From the Other Side,” from the four-piece’s upcoming eighth studio album So Much (for) Stardust (due March 24), jumps from No. 3 to the top of the chart dated March 4. The band previously rose as high as No. 2 with “Dance, Dance” in 2006.

“Love” became the act’s seventh Alternative Airplay top 10, a run that started with its first entry, “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” (No. 3, 2005). Fall Out Boy had most recently reached the top 10 with the No. 10-peaking “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” in 2019.

Fall Out Boy’s 17-year, nine-month run from a first charting song (“Sugar” debuted on the June 4, 2005, survey) to first a No. 1 is the longest in the Alternative Airplay survey’s 34-year history, surpassing the 17 years and two weeks it took Stone Temple Pilots between 1993’s “Plush” and 2010’s “Between the Lines.”

It also follows up the similarly lengthy 15 years, six months and two weeks it took Paramore between “Misery Business” and first ruler “This Is Why,” which reigned just a month ago.

Longest Wait Between First Appearance and First No. 1, Alternative Airplay:

17 years, nine months: Fall Out Boy, “Love From the Other Side” (2005-23)

17 years, two weeks: Stone Temple Pilots, “Between the Lines” (1993-2010)

16 years, 10 months, two weeks: Alice in Chains, “Check My Brain” (1992-2009)

15 years, six months, two weeks: Paramore, “This Is Why” (2007-23)

15 years, five months, two weeks: Nine Inch Nails, “The Hand That Feeds” (1989-2005)

Concurrently, “Love” bullets at No. 31, after reaching No. 30 the previous week, on Mainstream Rock Airplay. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the song rises 3-2 with 4.8 million audience impressions, up 10%, Feb. 17-23, according to Luminate.

On the latest Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart (dated Feb. 25), “Love” placed at No. 31, after rising as high as No. 11 (Feb. 4). In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 1.4 million official U.S. streams in the Feb. 10-16 tracking week.

So Much (for) Stardust marks Fall Out Boy’s first full-length since Mania, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in February 2018, and has earned 558,000 equivalent album units to date.

All Billboard charts dated March 4 will refresh on Billboard.com Tuesday, Feb. 28.