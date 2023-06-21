EXO, Olivia Rodrigo Pace Hot Trending Songs Chart

EXO’s “Let Me In” lands the boy band its first No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart debuting atop the June 24-dated tally.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running June 9-15.

“Let Me In” is the first song released from Exist, EXO’s to-be-released seventh studio album. The track was released June 12.

Concurrently, the song begins at No. 5 on the World Digital Song Sales chart with 1,000 downloads, according to Luminate.

“Let Me In” isn’t the only EXO song to reach the latest Hot Trending Songs survey, as “Hear Me Out” appears at No. 4. The song was announced as part of Exist, but will not be released until June 30.

Exist is scheduled for release July 10.

“Let Me In” reigns over Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire,” which bows at No. 2. “Vampire,” which was announced June 13, will be released on June 30 as the first taste of new music from the singer since her breakthrough debut album Sour, a five-week No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2021.

Doja Cat’s “Attention,” teased during the June 9-15 tracking period but released June 16, starts at No. 3, while MISAMO’s “Marshmallow,” which came out June 15, debuts at No. 5.

