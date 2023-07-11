EXO Snags Second Hot Trending Songs No. 1 With ‘Cream Soda’

Music from EXO’s new album EXIST – The 7th Album dots Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, dated July 15, including four of the top five.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running June 30-July 6.

The July 15-dated survey is paced by “Cream Soda,” the album’s leadoff track. The songs “Love Fool,” “No Makeup” and “Private Party” follow at Nos. 2-4, respectively. All four songs were newly announced as part of the wider tracklist reveal on July 2 ahead of the album’s eventual July 10 release.

The reign of “Cream Soda” follows EXO’s previous No. 1, “Let Me In.” Also from EXIST, the song was released in June and led the June 24-dated Hot Trending Songs tally.

The top non-EXO song on the July 15 ranking is FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me 2,” with Cardi B, which debuts at No. 5. A remix of FendiDa Rappa’s “Point Me to the Slut’s” released last year, the new version was released July 7 after being teased on the rappers’ social media accounts beginning July 3.

It’s Cardi B’s second time at No. 1 on the chart, both times with features on remixes of previously released songs. In April 2023, she led as part of Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again.”

More music from EXO plus songs from MISAMO and Jung Kook round out the top 10.

Keep visiting Billboard.com for the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and check in each Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.