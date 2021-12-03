‘Peaches’ by EXO’s KAI Hits No. 1 on 24-Hour Real-Time Hot Trending Songs Chart

EXO member KAI topped the 24-hour version of Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter, Friday, Dec. 3, with his solo single “Peaches.”

The track hit No. 1 due to continued conversation around the song following its release Nov. 30 on KAI’s new EP of the same name.

Explore Explore Kai See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

KAI has tallied two solo entries on Billboard‘s World Albums chart: Champion reached No. 3 in 2017 and KAI: M_01 hit No. 11 in 2020. His “Mmmh” also peaked at No. 15 on World Digital Song Sales in 2020. EXO, with him as a member, has logged five No. 1s on World Albums and four leaders on World Digital Song Sales.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday each week, also posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The Hot Trending Songs charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more and are unique in that they track what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

Among other titles making moves on Hot Trending Songs Friday afternoon, BTS’ former 10-week Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 “Butter” climbed to No. 2 after the group released a “holiday remix” of the song the same day.

Further as holiday music season is upon us, Stray Kids’ “Christmas EveL” placed on Hot Trending Songs after its Nov. 29 release on the act’s like-titled EP. The song debuted at No. 15 on the weekly iteration of the chart that posted Tuesday (Nov. 30), thanks to talk leading up to its release.

Keep visiting Billboard.com to check out the constantly evolving Hot Trending Songs rankings, and come back Tuesday for the latest weekly chart.