All 7 Members of BTS Have Now Earned Solo Hits on the Hot 100

All seven members of BTS have now scored solo hits on the Billboard Hot 100, as Jimin’s new collaboration with TAEYANG, “Vibe,” arrives on the latest Jan. 28-dated chart at No. 76.

“Vibe,” released Jan. 13 via THE BLACK LABEL/Interscope Records, opens with 4.2 million official streams and 20,000 downloads sold in the United States in the week ending Jan. 19, according to Luminate. It debuts at No. 1 on World Digital Song Sales and No. 2 on the all-genre Digital Song Sales chart, as well as in the top 10 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey.

Jimin joins fellow BTS members J-Hope, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Suga and V in having hit the Hot 100 outside BTS. The group charted 26 songs on the Hot 100, all between 2017 and 2022, including 10 top 10s and six No. 1s:

“Dynamite” (2020)

“Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat),” with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo (2020)

“Life Goes On” (2020)

“Butter” (2021)

“Permission To Dance” (2021)

“My Universe,” with Coldplay (2021)

J-Hope became the first BTS member to score a solo hit on the Hot 100 when “Chicken Noodle Soup,” featuring Becky G, debuted and peaked at No. 81 in October 2019. In chronological order, Suga, V, Jung Kook, Jin, RM and now Jimin have all followed, tallying 12 solo entries so far.

Here’s a look at every solo song by a BTS member to chart on the Hot 100, listed chronologically from their debuts:

Artist Billing, Title (Peak Position, Date):

J-Hope feat. Becky G, “Chicken Noodle Soup” (No. 81; Oct. 12, 2019)

Agust D (SUGA’s alternate billing), “Daechwita” (No. 76; June 6, 2020)

Juice WRLD & Suga, “Girl of My Dreams” (No. 29; Dec. 25, 2021)

V, “Christmas Tree” (No. 79; Jan. 8, 2022)

Jung Kook, “Stay Alive” (No. 95; Feb. 26, 2022)

PSY feat. Suga, “That That” (No. 80; May 14, 2022)

Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook, “Left and Right” (No. 22; July 9, 2022)

J-Hope, “More” (No. 82; July 16, 2022)

J-Hope, “Arson” (No. 96; July 30, 2022)

JIN, “The Astronaut” (No. 51; Nov. 12, 2022)

RM with Youjeen, “Wild Flower” (No. 83; Dec. 17, 2022)

TAEYANG feat. Jimin, “Vibe” (No. 76; Jan. 28, 2023)

BTS made its first Billboard chart appearance in 2013, when “No More Dreams” debuted at No. 14 on World Digital Song Sales (before climbing to No. 2 seven years later). Since then, the group has broken numerous records, including the most Hot 100 No. 1 debuts among groups (five) and the most top 10 debuts among groups (nine). BTS notched its six Hot 100 leaders to-date over just a year and a month in 2020-21, the quickest accumulation of six since The Beatles earned six over a year and two weeks in 1964-66.

Notably, BTS joins other groups with at least three members that have notched individual Hot 100 hits. The list includes these 10 elite acts: