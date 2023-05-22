Eurovision Songs Enjoy ‘Record-Breaking’ Charge Into U.K. Top 10

Loreen very nearly made it two wins in the space of a week.

Sweden’s representative at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest won by a landslide with “Tattoo”. And in the U.K., “Tattoo” (via UMG International) has made a big impression with music fans, as it gathered momentum through the chart week.

“Tattoo” debuts at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published last Friday (May 19), in a tight race won by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” (Columbia).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Alessandra beyonce Calvin Harris See latest videos, charts and news

According to the Official Charts Company, “Miracle” clocked up a market-leading 5.1 million U.K. streams during the latest seven-day stretch, for its sixth non-consecutive week at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Loreen lands a new career high, beating the No. 3 best for “Euphoria,” her winning entry from the 2012 Eurovision.

“Tattoo” leads a “record-breaking” charge for Eurovision songs in the U.K. top 10, the OCC reports, as Finland act Käärijä’s “Cha Cha Cha” (No. 6 via WM Finland), U.K. entry Mae Muller’s “I Wrote A Song” (up 45-9 via Capitol) and Norway singer Alessandra’s “Queen of Kings” (No. 10 via Universal Music AS) all enter the top tier for the first time, following the recent song contest, the final of which took place held at May 13 at Liverpool’s M&S Arena.

Further down the list, Chicago hip-hop artist Lil Durk bags his third U.K. top 40 appearance as “All My Life” (Ministry of Sound) featuring J Cole starts at No. 17, while east coast drill rapper Lil Mabu cracks the top 40 for the first time with “Mathematical Disrespect” (Lil Mabu), new at No. 27.

Finally, two songs are enjoying revivals for totally different reasons. Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over” (Island), which appeared on the English act’s 2009 album Lungs, is on the rise following its sync to Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3. It’s up 27-21.

And as the U.K. leg of her Renaissance World Tour gets underway, Beyonce’s “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) reenters the chart at No. 24.

