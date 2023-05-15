Eurovision Contestants Mae Muller, Loreen Make Early Gains In U.K. Chart Race

Europe didn’t care much for it, but the British are falling for Mae Muller’s “I Wrote A Song.”



Muller had the honor of representing her homeland, the United Kingdom, at the Eurovision Song Contest, the grand final of which was presented Saturday night (May 13) at Liverpool Arena.



The U.K. so often flounders at Eurovision, and Muller’s entry had an underwhelming reaction from the Eurovision panel and with viewers, coming second-from-last with just 24 “public” and “jury” votes, well off the pace of winners Sweden with 583 combined points.



Despite that lackluster feedback, Muller’s song is heading for its first U.K. top 10 appearance, and should handsomely beat its No. 30 peak, set in March of this year.



Based on sales and streaming data captured from the first 48 hours of the chart cycle, “I Wrote A Song” is on track to lift 36 places to No. 9. If it holds its chart tune, the song, co-written with Karen Poole and Lewis Thompson, will give Mae her first top tier appearance.



Meanwhile, Sweden’s Loreen should experience that winning feeling all over again on the U.K. chart, as her Eurovision winning song “Tattoo” is poised to debut at No. 28. On the weekend, Loreen became the first woman to win Eurovision twice, and the second artist overall after Johnny Logan, the Melbourne-born Irish singer.



At the pointy end of the chart blast, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding are shuffling to a sixth non-consecutive week at No. 1 with “Miracle”. It’s one of several dance music tunes on the way up, including Switch Disco and Ella Henderson’s “React” (No. 6) and David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray’s “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” (No. 10), while K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty is flying to a new high of No. 7 with “Cupid”.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (May 19).



