‘Euphoria’ Dots Top TV Songs Chart After Second Season Premiere

Euphoria’s season 2 return allows the HBO series to dominate Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for January 2022.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of January 2022.

Euphoria boasts half of the 10-position list, paced by Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line” at No. 1. First featured in the Jan. 9 season premiere, the song earned 9.3 million U.S. on-demand streams and 4,400 downloads in January 2022, according to MRC Data.

“Line,” which originally reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 1978, concurrently returned to the Rock Digital Song Sales chart as part of its sales bump, peaking at No. 18 (Feb. 19), and has spent three weeks on the multi-metric Rock & Alternative Songs chart, where older songs are able to appear if in the top half of chart points and with a meaningful reason for their return, peaking at No. 16 on Feb. 12.

Other Euphoria-fueled appearances on January 2022’s Top TV Songs tally include Labrinth’s “I’m Tired,” Laura Les’ “Haunted,” INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” and Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” at Nos. 3, 6, 8 and 9, respectively.

A pair of songs from Netflix’s Ozark also rank on the chart, led by 21 Savage’s “A Lot” at No. 2 thanks to 16.1 million streams and 900 downloads in January 2022. The song appeared in the series’ fourth episode of its fourth and final season (the first half of which premiered Jan. 21). The other, Killer Mike’s “Untitled” from the third episode, reached No. 10 thanks to 145,000 streams and 700 downloads.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)

1. “Right Down the Line,” Gerry Rafferty, Euphoria (HBO)

2. “A Lot,” 21 Savage, Ozark (Netflix)

3. I’m Tired,” Labrinth, Euphoria (HBO)

4. “In Your Eyes,” The Weeknd feat. Kenny G, Cobra Kai (Netflix)

5. “Billie Bossa Nova,” Billie Eilish, …And Just Like That (HBO Max)

6. “Haunted,” Laura Les, Euphoria (HBO)

7. “Do Ya Wanna Taste It,” Wig Wam, Peacemaker (HBO Max)

8. “Never Tear Us Apart,” INXS, Euphoria (HBO)

9. “Dead of Night,” Orville Peck, Euphoria (HBO)

10. “Untitled,” Killer Mike, Ozark (Netflix)