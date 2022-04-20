‘Euphoria’ Crowns Top TV Songs Chart for Third Month in a Row

Euphoria has the No. 1 song on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for the third month in a row – and this time, it’s with the same song for two straight months.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate, formerly MRC Data, during the corresponding period of March 2022.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dominic Fike Labrinth Zendaya See latest videos, charts and news

Labrinth and Zendaya’s “I’m Tired” reigns on Top TV Songs for the second month in a row, following its initial reign on the February 2022 survey. Most recently, it appeared in the Feb. 27 episode of the HBO show, its season finale, and maintained streaming and sales metrics well into March. (The January 2022 chart saw Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line” reign after its Euphoria synch.)

In March 2022, “Tired” earned 29.5 million official on-demand U.S. streams and 5,000 downloads, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Its success allowed the song to reach the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 53 on the March 19 survey.

Another Euphoria song claims the runner-up spot, as Dominic Fike and Zendaya’s “Elliot’s Song” ranks at No. 2 after also appearing in the finale. In March 2022, the track accumulated 9.5 million streams and 2,000 downloads.

The top non-Euphoria entry is courtesy of Engelbert Humperdinck’s 1968 Hot 100 top 20 “A Man Without Love,” which enters Top TV Songs at No. 3 after being featured in the series premiere of Disney+’s Moon Knight on March 30. In March 2022, “Love” earned 422,000 streams.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)