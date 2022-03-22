‘Euphoria’ Reigns on Top TV Songs Chart for Second Straight Month

For the second month in a row, Euphoria is No. 1 on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, though it’s a different song from the show that takes the February 2022 honor.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate — formerly MRC Data — during the corresponding period of February 2022.

After ranking at No. 3 on the January 2022 survey, Labrinth’s “I’m Tired” – now with an added Zendaya credit – vaults to No. 1, following the reign of Gerry Rafferty’s “Right Down the Line” from the HBO series the previous month. (“I’m Tired” was initially released as a Labrinth-only cut, but then reissued with Zendaya on board.)

In February 2022, “I’m Tired” earned 7.9 million official U.S. streams and 2,500 downloads, according to Luminate.

The song has become Labrinth’s top-charting entry as a lead artist on the Billboard Hot 100 since 2013, peaking so far at No. 53 (March 19). His personal best as a lead is “Beneath Your Beautiful,” featuring Emeli Sande, which reached No. 34 in August 2013.

In all, four songs from Euphoria appear on Top TV Songs for February 2022, all in the top five. Sinead O’Connor’s “Drink Before the War” follows at No. 2 (3.2 million streams, 1,800 downloads), and Labrinth’s “Yeh I F—in’ Did It” (No. 4; 3.6 million streams, 700 downloads) and Mazzy Star’s “Quiet, the Winter Harbor” (No. 5; 1.6 million streams) round out the top five.

Splitting the group is Todd Rundgren’s “Hello It’s Me,” which ranks at No. 3. Featured in And Just Like That… on HBO Max, the song racked up 2.3 million streams and 3,200 downloads in February 2022.

