Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, YOASOBI Top Billboard Global Charts

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rebounds to No. 1, from No. 2, on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated July 1). It rules for a sixth total week, having become the list’s first leader for the regional Mexican genre.

Meanwhile, YOASOBI’s “Idol” returns to No. 1, from No. 2, on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart. The song, originally sung in Japanese, first led three weeks earlier following the release of its English-language version; it became the first song originally performed in Japanese to top the tally.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, which started in September 2020, rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Ella Baila Sola’ Extends Global 200 Reign

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” rises to No. 1, from No. 2, on the Billboard Global 200. It rules for a sixth total week, having become the ranking’s first leader for the regional Mexican genre. It drew 58.2 million streams (down 10%) and sold 2,000 (down 6%) worldwide June 16-22.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” bumps 3-2 on the Global 200, revisiting its best rank; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” lifts 4-3, after 12 weeks at No. 1 starting in January; Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” climbs 9-4, after reaching No. 3 in January; and Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” shoots 7-5, after it hit No. 2.

(After it launched at No. 1 on the Global 200 a week earlier, BTS’ “Take Two” falls to No. 27.)

‘Idol’ Back Atop Global Excl. U.S.

YOASOBI’s “Idol” pushes 2-1 for a second week atop the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 40.1 million streams (down 3%) and 18,000 sold (down 16%) outside the U.S. June 16-22. The song, originally sung in Japanese, hit No. 1 three weeks earlier following the release of its English-language version; given its initial version, it became the first song originally performed in Japanese to have topped the chart.

Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” ascends 3-2 on Global Excl. U.S., adding a fifth week at its highpoint; Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” rises 4-3, following 13 weeks at No. 1 (as it tied Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the chart’s longest rule); Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” flies 5-4, after two weeks on top starting in May; and Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” elevates 7-5, after reaching No. 2.

(A week after premiering at No. 1 on Global Excl. U.S., BTS’ “Take Two” recedes to No. 15.)

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes a thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious or unverifiable is removed, using established criteria, before final chart calculations are made and published.