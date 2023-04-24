Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ Soars to No. 1 on Billboard Global 200 Chart

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” surges to No. 1, from No. 3, on the Billboard Global 200 chart (dated April 29). It’s the first leader on the list for each act, as well as the first for the regional Mexican genre.

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds a 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, matching Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for the longest reign since the list began in September 2020.

Elsewhere, and marking more moves for regional Mexican, Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” launches in the top five of both tallies. Plus, Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid” hits the Global 200 top 10, climbing 13-9, and YOASOBI’s “Idol” vaults 135-5 on Global Excl. U.S.

The Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. surveys rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate. The Global 200 is inclusive of worldwide data and the Global Excl. U.S. chart comprises data from territories excluding the United States.

Chart ranks are based on a weighted formula incorporating official-only streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video music services, as well as download sales, the latter of which reflect purchases from full-service digital music retailers from around the world, with sales from direct-to-consumer (D2C) sites excluded from the charts’ calculations.

‘Ella Baila Sola’ Tops Global 200

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” ascends 3-1 to crown the Billboard Global 200, with 95.2 million streams (up 27%) and 3,000 sold (up 74%) worldwide April 14-20.

Quartet Eslabon Armado, from California, and Peso Pluma, from Mexico, each top the Global 200 for the first time – with the chart’s first regional Mexican No. 1. It’s also the fourth all-Spanish-language leader on the list, following Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG,” which ruled for a week upon its debut in March; Bizarrap and Quevedo’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52” (four weeks, 2022); and “Dákiti” by Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez (now Jhayco; three, 2020).

“We didn’t expect for the song to make so much noise!” Pedro Tovar, Eslabon Armado lead singer and sole author of “Ella Baila Sola,” recently told Billboard of the track, which concurrently becomes the first regional Mexican top five hit ever on the Billboard Hot 100. “I really liked the song when I first wrote it, but I didn’t really expect it to be such a big hit. I previewed it on my stories on Instagram and, two days after, it went viral on TikTok, and that’s when I knew that the song was going to do big numbers.”

“Normally I don’t expect to chart with songs,” Peso Pluma marveled. “We just enjoyed the process of doing it.”

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” falls to No. 2 after 12 weeks atop the Global 200; Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma’s “La Bebe” lifts 4-3 for a new high; and SZA’s “Kill Bill” rebounds 7-4, following two weeks at No. 1 in January, boosted by the April 7 release of its remix adding Doja Cat.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” blasts onto the Global 200 at No. 5 with 67.4 million streams and 4,000 sold worldwide in its first week. Regional Mexican sextet Grupo Frontera, from Texas, achieves its first top 10 on the chart, while Bad Bunny adds his 13th.

Further in the Global 200’s top 10, South Korea’s Fifty Fifty reaches the region for the first time as its breakthrough hit “Cupid” flies 13-9, up 13% to 55.2 million streams and 23% to 2,000 sold globally.

The four-piece – Aran, Keena, Saena and Sio – is the fifth K-pop group to have hit the Global 200’s top 10, joining BTS (10 top 10s), BLACKPINK (four), NewJeans (two) and BIGBANG (one).

‘Flowers’ Ties for Longest Global Excl. U.S. Reign

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” claims a 13th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with 55.3 million streams (down 5%) and 9,000 sold (down 11%) outside the U.S. April 14-20. The song ties Harry Styles’ 13-week command with “As It Was” in 2022 for the longest since the chart originated. (Both songs were released on Columbia Records.)

Peso Pluma ranks at Nos. 2 and 3 on Global Excl. U.S.: “Ella Baila Sola,” with Eslabon Armado, jumps 5-2 for a new best and “La Bebe,” with Yng Lvcas, dips to No. 3 from its No. 2 high. Both songs swell in streams, up 26% and 17% to 65.2 million and 63.6 million outside the U.S., respectively.

Grupo Frontera and Bad Bunny’s “Un x100to” bounds onto Global Excl. U.S. at No. 4 with 47.6 million streams and 1,000 sold outside the U.S. Grupo Frontera notches its first top 10 on the chart, while Bad Bunny banks his 13th.

Also new to the Global Excl. U.S. top five, YOASOBI’s “Idol” rockets 135-5, with 36.2 million streams and 26,000 sold outside the U.S. in its first full tracking week. The Japanese duo of Ayase and Ikura posts its second, and top-charting, top 10 on the survey, after “Yoru Ni Kakeru” hit No. 6 (amid an 87-week run on the ranking) in 2021. As previously reported, “Idol” opened at No. 1 on the most-recently published, April 22-dated Billboard Japan Hot 100.

