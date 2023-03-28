Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma Earn Career-Highs on Hot Latin Songs & Hot 100 Charts With ‘Ella Baila Sola’

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma celebrate multiple career chart achievements as their collaborative hit “Ella Baila Sola” earns both artists their highest charting entries on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Billboard Hot 100 charts (dated April 1). On the former it starts at No. 2, and at No. 26 on the latter.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Eslabon Armado Peso Pluma See latest videos, charts and news

Eslabon Armado’s previous high on Hot Latin Songs came with the No. 3-peaking “Jugaste y Sufri,” featuring Dannylux, in 2021, which also marked its Hot 100 high, climbing to No. 69. For Peso Pluma, the act went as high as No. 6 on Hot Latin Songs with “AMG,” a co-billed collab with Gabito Ballesteros and Natanael Cano, in February. It was also its highest charting hit on the Hot 100, reaching No. 66.

“Ella Baila Sola” is Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s first partnership. It was released March 17 via Prajin Parlay/DEL Records and arrives at No. 2 on the multimetric Hot Latin Songs chart after its first full tracking week mainly on the strength of streaming activity. The list blends airplay, digital sales, and streaming data.

“Ella Baila Sola” logged 16 million official streams in the U.S. during the March 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate. The figure makes for a No. 1 start on Latin Streaming Songs and a No. 10 debut on the overall Streaming Songs chart. It’s the second No. 1 on Latin Streaming Songs for Eslabon Armado, and the first leader for Peso Pluma. On the all-genre Streaming Songs chart, it’s the first top 10 for both acts.

Notably, with 16 million streams in its opening week, “Ella Baila” logs the second-largest streaming week for a Latin debut this year thus far, trailing only Karol G x Shakira’s “TQG” which collected 29 million on the March 11-dated list.

While Bizarrap and Shakira’s “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” registered 5 million in its opening week (Jan. 21) from only two days of activity — it then posted a 341% gain in its second chart week (and first full week of tracking), with 20 million streams. (It was released Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. ET, and launched with less than two days of activity.)

Further, only one other regional Mexican collaboration has accumulated at least 15 million official streams or more: Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera’s “Bebe Dame” (Feb. 4-dated ranking)

Sales also contribute to “Ella Baila’s” high start on Hot Latin Songs: Although the song sold a little under 1,000 downloads in its initial week, it generated enough to debut at No. 4 on Latin Digital Song Sales.

Global Entry

Elsewhere on the charts, “Ella Baila Sola” makes its first appearance on both Billboard Global charts, which rank songs based on streaming and sales activity culled from more than 200 territories around the world, as compiled by Luminate.

The track bows at No. 12 on the Billboard Global 200 with 47 million streams and 1,000 downloads sold. Meanwhile, the song collects 31 million streams and negligible amount in sales which yields a No. 14 launch on Global Excl. U.S. While Eslabon clocks its first entry on the latter, the song earns both acts their highest entry on Global 200.