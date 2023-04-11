Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma’s ‘Ella Baila Sola’ Tops Hot Latin Songs Chart: ‘We Didn’t Expect the Song to Make So Much Noise!’

Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma celebrate a new win with their first partnership, “Ella Baila Sola,” as the song hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs chart (rising 2-1 on the April 15-dated list). The achievement arrives after the song debuted at No. 1 on Latin Streaming Songs and earned both acts career-highs on Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Latin Songs charts (dated April 1), until now.

“We didn’t expect for the song to make so much noise!” Pedro Tovar, lead singer for Eslabon, tells Billboard. “I really liked the song when I first wrote it, but I didn’t really expect it to be such a big hit. I previewed it on my stories on Instagram and two days after it went viral on TikTok and that’s when I knew that the song was going to do big numbers.”

“Ella Baila Sola” dances its way to the top with a 2-1 lift and evacuates Karol G and Shakira’s “TQG” from its five-week domination. It’s the first leader for both Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma, who, as mentioned, previously claimed their highest ranking on Hot Latin Songs when the track debuted at No. 2 (chart dated April 1).

“Normally I don’t expect to chart with songs,” Peso Pluma tells Billboard. “It is a great song, and we just enjoyed the process of doing it.”

“Ella Baila” traces its No. 1 arrival largely to 19 million official U.S. streams, up 22%, earned in the tracking week ending April 6, according to Luminate. The figure makes for a 12-6 lift on the overall Streaming Songs chart and a third week at the summit on Latin Streaming Songs.

“Working with Peso Pluma is probably one of my best collabs,” Tovar adds. “He’s a super humble and chill guy, and we get along good in the studio. He invited us to his show in Ontario and it was amazing, everybody was singing the song. I really appreciate him hopping on the song, it benefited us both.”

“I admire every artist I work with!” Pluma continues. “I’ve always wanted to collaborate with them along with other great artists I looked up to.”

“Ella Baila” also sold 1,000 downloads in the same tracking week, jumping 7-5 on Latin Digital Song Sales. The song likewise makes progress on the all-genre Hot 100 tally, peaking at No. 17, earning both acts their highest rankings there.

On a global scale, “Ella” concurrently unlocks new highs on both Billboard Global lists: jumps 11-9 on Global 200 with 67 million streams, while ascends 10-8 on Global Excl. U.S. with 46 million clicks.

Further, Peso Pluma places a total of five simultaneous tracks on Hot Latin Songs as “PRC,” with Natanael Cano, pushes 11-7 on the current chart. With five total top 10 entries on the same week, he ties with Karol G who also placed five top 10s on the March 11-dated ranking. Only one other artist has placed more concurrent songs in the top 10: Bad Bunny registered 6, 7, 8, and 9, across different chart weeks.