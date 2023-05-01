Enter Shikari Tops U.K. Chart With ‘A Kiss for the Whole World’

After seven studio album releases, Enter Shikari finally snags a U.K. No. 1.

The St Albans, England-formed rock band blasts to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart with A Kiss for the Whole World (via So Recordings), their sixth top 10 appearance.

Previously, the group scored top 10s with their 2007 debut album Take to the Skies (No. 4 peak), 2012’s A Flash Flood of Colour (No. 4), 2015’s The Mindsweep (No. 6), 2017’s The Spark (No. 5) and 2020’s Nothing Is True And Everything Is Possible (No. 2). Also, thanks to the release of a vinyl-exclusive pressing, Live At Alexandra Palace 3 enters the weekly survey at No. 15.

A Kiss for the Whole World completes a tight race, finishing just 800 combined units ahead of its nearest rival, The 1975’s Live with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra (Polydor). The 1975’s live set, an exclusive physical-only release (vinyl, CD and cassette) for the 16th annual Record Store (April 22), is new at No. 2 on the Official Chart, published April 28.

After starting the week with a slim lead, British indie pop duo Everything But The Girl debuts at No. 3 with Fuse (Buzzin’ Fly), for a new career best. Fuse is Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt’s first studio album as a duo in 24 years, and it’s their fifth top 10, following 1985 debut Love Not Money (No. 10 peak), 1990’s The Language of Love (No. 10), 1993 greatest hits collection Home Movies (No. 5) and 1996’s Walking Wounded (No. 6).

Completing an all-new top four is Taylor Swift’s folklore – The Long Pond Studio Sessions (EMI), a Record Store Day exclusive. The Long Pond Studio Sessions is the U.K.’s best-selling album on wax for the latest chart week, and bows at No. 4 on the all-genres albums chart. The original version of folklore spent three weeks at No. 1 in 2020.

Finally, new releases from Jethro Tull (RökFlöte at No. 17 via Century Media), Post Malone (The Diamond Collection No. 25 via Republic Records), Songer (Skala at No. 30 via Hard Reality), and Tiësto (Drive at No. 34 via Atlantic) crack the U.K. top 40 on debut.

