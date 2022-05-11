ENHYPEN Bows at No. 1, Official HIGE DANdism Holds at No. 2 on Japan Hot 100

ENHYPEN’s “Tamed-Dashed” rules this week’s Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated May 11, hitting No. 1 for sales with 386,142 copies sold in its first week.

The lead track off the seven-member multinational boy band’s second single in Japan ruled this week’s tally powered by physical sales, while also coming in at No. 10 for look-ups, No. 6 for Twitter mentions, No. 20 for downloads, No, 32 for streaming, and No. 49 for video views. The single sold about 150,000 more copies than the group’s previous release, indicating the expansion of its core fanbase.

Meanwhile, Official HIGE DANdism’s “Mixed Nuts” holds at No. 2 for the third consecutive week. The SPYxFAMILY theme dominates downloads and streaming this week, the former with 19,062 units (up from 17,487 last week) and the latter with 9,145,511 weekly streams (up from 8,587,467).

The new girl group LE SSERAFIM — consisting of four South Korean and two Japanese members — debuts at No. 9 with “FEARLESS,” the title track of its first mini-album. One of the Japanese members is Sakura Miyawaki, formerly of HKT48 and IZ*ONE, and her debut from a group formed by HYBE — home of BTS — created quite a stir in her home country. The track launches in the top 10 after coming in at No. 12 for downloads, No. 11 for streaming, No. 4 for video, No. 29 for Twitter, and No. 67 for radio, and how it continues to perform on the charts in the coming weeks is worth watching.

The Billboard Japan Hot 100 combines physical and digital sales, audio streams, radio airplay, Twitter mentions, YouTube and GYAO! video views, Gracenote look-ups and karaoke data.

Check out the full Billboard Japan Hot 100 chart, tallying the week from May 2 to 8, here.