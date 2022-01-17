‘Encanto’ Single ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Heading for U.K. No. 1

Disney’s Encanto is sitting in that sweet spot, a film that’s struck a chord with both critics and audiences, and its soundtrack is spreading the word.

One of those singalong songs is on track for the U.K. No. 1. Based on 48 hours of sales and streaming activity, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (via Walt Disney) is on pole position for the chart crown.

“Bruno” leads the Official Chart Update, which ranks the most popular singles after the first weekend in the cycle, and would be the first-ever U.K. leader for each of the cast members credited on the track — Carolina Gaitán, Diane Guerrero, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Stephanie Beatriz and Mauro Castillo.

As “Bruno” lifts 3-1 on the chart blast, Gayle’s “Abcdefu” (Atlantic) is set to slip from the summit, 1-2, with Adele’s former leader “Easy On Me” (Columbia) down 2-3.

According to the OCC, two more songs from the Encanto soundtrack are set for the U.K. Top 20. “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow could lift to a new peak of No. 6, and “The Family Madrigal” is poised to crack the Top 20 for the first time, at No. 19.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.