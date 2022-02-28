‘Encanto’s’ ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Cruising to Another U.K. Chart Crown

Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is proving hard to beat in the U.K., where its on track for a seventh week at No. 1.

Based on sales and streams from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, “Bruno” has a “firm grip” on the chart, the OCC reports.

“Bruno,” the first original Disney recording to hit No. 1 on the Official U.K. Chart, leads the First Look survey, with Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” tussling with Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” for No. 2.

Belters Only’s “Make Me Feel Good” is on the rise, lifting one spot to No. 4 on the chart blast, for what would be a new peak. “Make Me Feel Good” recently led the Irish Singles Chart, making Belters Only the first homegrown Irish dance act to do so in 22 years, according to the OCC.

Finally, Australian producer and DJ Luude continues to climb with “Down Under,” his update on the classic Men At Work song. “Down Under,” featuring Colin Hay, lifts 9-6 for a new peak. Hay and his former band Men At Work had a trans-Atlantic No. 1 in the early ‘80s with the original version of “Down Under.”

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday, local time.