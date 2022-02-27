Encanto’s ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Extends Magical U.K. Chart Run

Encanto continues to hold a spell over the U.K. singles chart as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (via Walt Disney) enters a sixth week at No. 1, extending its lead as 2022’s longest-running leader.

Based on data published by the OCC, “Bruno” clocked more than 7.8 million U.K. streams over the chart cycle to snare its latest crown.

Earlier in the week, the soundtrack for Disney’s hit animated film was on track to deliver a 1-2 on the tally. That didn’t eventuate, as Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” (Island/YBNL Nation/Empire) slots in at No. 2 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, nudging Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure” in third place, while “The Family Madrigal” holds at No. 8.

The highest new entry this time belongs to rising teen pop artist Mimi Webb, whose “House On Fire” (Epic) lights up for a No. 6 bow, bettering her previous personal best, a No. 8 for 2021’s “Good Without.”

Several Top 10 songs are on the climb: Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott’s “Where Are You Now” (Insanity) is up 5-4; Belters Only featuring Jazzy’s “Make Me Feel Good” (Polydor) is up 7-5; and Australian DJ and producer Luude’s fresh take on “Down Under” (Sweat It Out) featuring Men At Work’s Colin Hay is up 10-9.

Finally, Tion Wayne and M24 are knocking on the door of the Top 20 with their collaborative track “Knock Knock” (Atlantic/Black Butter). It’s new at No. 21 for Tion’s 12th Top 40 hit, and M24’s second.