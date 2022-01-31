‘Encanto’ Hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Retains U.K. Chart Crown

Disney’s Encanto wouldn’t be denied in the U.K. chart race as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” hangs on for a second week at No. 1.

“Bruno” (via Walt Disney), the first original Disney song to lead the Official U.K. Singles Chart, holds top spot with another bumper streaming week.

According to the OCC, “Bruno” notches 55,700 chart sales, a sum that includes 7.6 million streams, or 96% of the total.

The Encanto soundtrack casts a spell on this week’s Top 40 as “Surface Pressure” by Jessica Darrow (up 5-4) and “The Family Madrigal” by Stephanie Beatriz and Olga Merediz up (15-11) both climb to new heights.

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru” (Island/YBNL Nation/Empire) briefly led the chart race, and finishes the week up 4-2, a new peak, with its total including 11,200 sales (CD single and download).

The week’s highest new entry belongs to Digga D and Still Brickin’s “Pump 101” (CGM/EGA). It’s new at No. 9, for Digga D’s third Top 10 single and Still Brickin’s first appearance in the Top 40.

Finally, the late Meat Loaf returns to the Top 40 following his death Jan. 20, aged 74. The rock opera legend makes a splash on the singles survey with two tracks, “Bat Out Of Hell” (Epic) at No. 26, and 1993 leader “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)” (via Virgin) at No. 32. Meat Loaf also makes a splash on the U.K. albums chart, with three titles flying into the Top 40, including two in the Top 10.