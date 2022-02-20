‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Spends Sixth Week Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Encanto soundtrack stays firm at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart for a sixth nonconsecutive week on top. It is now tied with Adele’s 30 for the third-most weeks at No. 1 in the last five years. Only Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (with 10) and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (eight) have tallied more weeks at No. 1 since January 2017.

Encanto earned 98,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 17 (down 11%), according to MRC Data.

Plus, Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits and Dr. Dre’s Dr. Dre – 2001 albums both return to the top 10, following the artists’ performance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Feb. 13.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 26, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Feb. 23 (one day later than usual, due to the Presidents’ Day holiday in the U.S. on Feb. 21). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 98,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 83,000 (down 9%, equaling 123.44 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 12,500 (down 25%) and TEA units comprise 2,500 (down 8%).

A trio of former No. 1s trail Encanto, as Gunna’s DS4Ever holds at No. 2 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned (down 3%), Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album rises 4-3 with 42,000 units (up 3%) and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy climbs 7-4 with 34,000 units (though down 3%).

The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights bumps 8-5 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned (down 2%), Doja Cat’s Planet Her ascends 10-6 with 31,000 units (down 2%) and Adele’s 30 moves 9-7 with nearly 31,000 units (down 3%).

Eminem and Dr. Dre return to the top 10 on the Billboard 200, following their co-headlining performance during the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13. Eminem’s former No. 1 Curtain Call: The Hits vaults from 126-8 with almost 31,000 equivalent album units earned (up 256%) while Dr. Dre’s Dr. Dre – 2001 zooms 108-9 with 30,500 units (up 220%). Eminem and Dr. Dre starred in the halftime show alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, with special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

Curtain Call returns to the top 10 for the first time since the March 11, 2006 chart, when it ranked at No. 8. It debuted atop the Billboard 200 dated Dec. 24, 2005. Dr. Dre – 2001 debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Dec. 4, 1999-dated chart and was last in the top 10 on the May 13, 2000, list (No. 9).

During the halftime show, Eminem performed “Lose Yourself,” which is featured on Curtain Call, while three tracks included on Dr. Dre – 2001 were also performed during halftime: “The Next Episode,” “Forgot About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.”

Of Curtain Call’s 31,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 26,000 (up 227%, equaling 37.67 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 1,500 (up 267%) and TEA units comprise 3,500 (up 1,015%). As for Dr. Dre – 2001’s 30,500-unit total, SEA units comprise 21,500 (up 168%, equaling 30.56 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs), album sales comprise 4,000 (up 323%) and TEA units comprise 5,000 (up 860%).

Closing out the top 10 on the Billboard 200 is Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1, Sour, rising 12-10 with just over 30,000 equivalent album units earned (up 1%).