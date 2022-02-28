‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Has Most Weeks at No. 1 in Nearly a Year on Billboard 200

The Encanto soundtrack scores a seventh nonconsecutive week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated March 5) – making it the album with the most weeks at No. 1 in nearly a year. The last album with more weeks at No. 1 was Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which ruled for 10 straight weeks between the Jan. 23 and March 27, 2021-dated charts.

In the last five years, only two albums have spent more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 than Encanto: Dangerous and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (eight weeks)

Encanto earned 90,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 24 (down 8%), according to MRC Data.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multimetric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new March 5, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on March 1. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 90,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 77,000 (down 7%, equaling 114.67 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 11,000 (down 9%), and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 15%).

Encanto is one of only five soundtracks to spend at least seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last 30 years. Before Encanto, there was Frozen (13 weeks, 2014), Titanic (16, 1998), The Lion King (10, 1994-95) and the Whitney Houston-led The Bodyguard (20, 1992-93). (Before that, the last soundtrack with at least seven weeks at No. 1 was Dirty Dancing in 1987-88, with 18.) The soundtrack – and overall album – with the most weeks at No. 1 is West Side Story, with 54 weeks atop the list in 1962-63.

Gunna’s former No. 1 DS4Ever holds at No. 2 with just over 41,000 equivalent album units earned (down 10%).

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 3, collecting 41,000 equivalent album units (down 3%).

Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 58 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 – tying Taylor Swift’s Fearless for the most weeks in the top 10 among country albums. Fearless clocked 58 weeks in the region in 2008-10.

The Weeknd’s The Highlights bumps 5-4 with 33,000 units (down 1%), and Olivia Rodrigo’s former No. 1 Sour climbs 10-5 with 32,000 units (up 5%).

Yeat lands his first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 as 2 Alive bows at No. 6 with nearly 32,000 equivalent album units earned. SEA units comprise almost the entirety of that sum, equaling 44.81 million on-demand official streams of the set’s 20 songs. Album sales and TEA units comprise a negligible number of units.

Drake’s chart-topping Certified Lover Boy falls 4-7 with just under 32,000 equivalent album units earned (down 7%), Doja Cat’s Planet Her dips 6-8 with 28,000 units (down 8%), Eminem’s Curtain Call: The Hits slips 8-9 with 26,000 units (down 17%), and Adele’s former leader 30 falls 7-10 with 25,000 units (down 20%).

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.