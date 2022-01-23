‘Encanto’ Soundtrack Returns to No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Encanto soundtrack returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for a second nonconsecutive week on top, as the set steps 3-1 on the list dated Jan. 29. The companion set to the Disney animated film earned 104,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 20 (up 9%), according to MRC Data. Encanto was released on Nov. 19, 2021, via Walt Disney Records and first topped the chart dated Jan. 15, 2022.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lin-Manuel Miranda The Lumineers See latest videos, charts and news

Encanto is the first soundtrack with more than one week at No. 1 since Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born spent four nonconsecutive weeks in the lead in 2018-19. And, Encanto is Walt Disney Records’ first No. 1 album to spend more than a week atop the list since Frozen ruled for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2014. (In between Frozen and Encanto, Walt Disney Records topped the chart with the soundtracks to Descendants, in 2015, and Frozen II, in 2019, each for one week.)

Encanto continues to profit from the popularity of its hit songs, all written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Surface Pressure” and “What Else Can I Do?” — all of which were in the top 40 of the most recently published Billboard Hot 100 songs chart (dated Jan. 22). As reported last week, “Bruno” rose 5-4 on the chart, marking the highest-charting song from a Disney animated film since 1995.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Jan 29, 2022-dated chart (where Encanto returns to No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Jan. 25. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 104,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 84,000 (up 10%, equaling 125.33 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 17,000 (up 4%) and TEA units comprise 3,000 (down less than 1%).

Gunna’s DS4Ever falls to No. 2 in its second week (96,000 equivalent album units earned, down 36%), while The Weeknd’s Dawn FM also slips a spot in its second frame (2-3), with 61,000 units (down 59%). A pair of former No. 1s are next on the chart, as Adele’s 30 is a non-mover at No. 4 with 43,000 units (down 10%) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album is also stationary at No. 5 with 41,000 units (down 5%).

The Lumineers’ Brightside debuts at No. 6 on the Billboard 200, scoring the act its fourth consecutive, and total, top 10 album — the entirety of its charting efforts. The act’s fourth full-length studio album launches with 37,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 26,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 11,000 (equaling 14.33 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. The Lumineers previously visited the top 10 with III (No. 2 in 2019), Cleopatra (No. 1, 2016) and their self-titled full-length debut (No. 2, 2013).

The Weeknd places a second album in the top 10 for a second straight week, as his best-of compilation The Highlights slips one spot to No. 7 (34,000 equivalent album units earned, down 6%).

Drake’s former leader Certified Lover Boy is steady at No. 8 with nearly 34,000 equivalent album units earned (down 3%), Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour falls 7-9 with 33,000 units (down 8%) and Doja Cat’s Planet Her dips 9-10 with 32,000 units (down 4%).

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.