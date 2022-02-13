‘Encanto’ No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart for Fifth Week, Most for a Soundtrack Since ‘Frozen’

Walt Disney Records’ Encanto soundtrack spends its fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the soundtrack with the most weeks atop the chart since Disney’s own Frozen ruled for 13 nonconsecutive weeks in 2014.

With their totals at No. 1 (so far), Frozen and Encanto boast the most, and second-most, weeks at No. 1, respectively, among soundtracks in the 21st century.

Encanto earned 110,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 10 (down 2%), according to MRC Data.

Also in the top 10, both Yo Gotti and Mitski land their highest-charting albums ever on the Billboard 200, as the former’s CM10: Free Game debuts at No. 3 and the latter’s Laurel Hell arrives at No. 5.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 19, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Feb. 15. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 110,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 91,000 (down 3%, equaling 134.82 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 17,000 (up 5%) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 28%).

Encanto continues to be powered largely by streaming activity for its songs, including its five top 40-charting hits on the Billboard Hot 100: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (which spent its second week atop the most recently published list, dated Feb. 12), “Surface Pressure,” “The Family Madrigal,” “What Else Can I Do?” and the Academy Award-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.”

Notably, Encanto is one of only six soundtracks to spend at least five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the last 30 years. Before Encanto, there was Frozen (13 weeks, 2014), Titanic (16, 1998), Waiting to Exhale (five, 1996), The Lion King (10, 1994-95) and the Whitney Houston-led The Bodyguard (20, 1992-93). (Before that, the last soundtrack with at least five weeks at No. 1 was Prince’s Batman in 1989, with six weeks at No. 1.) The soundtrack — and overall album — with the most weeks at No. 1 is West Side Story, with 54 weeks atop the list in 1962-63.

Back on the new Billboard 200, Gunna’s former No. 1 DS4Ever rises 3-2 with 47,000 equivalent album units earned (though down 13%).

Yo Gotti achieves his highest charting album ever on the Billboard 200, as CM10: Free Game debuts at No. 3 with 46,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s the rapper’s fifth top 10 on the chart and surpasses his previous high of No. 4 with The Art of the Hustle in 2016.

Of CM10: Free Game’s 46,000 units earned, SEA units comprise 30,000 (equaling 43.06 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 15,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. On Feb. 4, CM10: Free Game was initially released in two versions: an 11-song edition and a 22-song version (both containing the same core 11 songs). On Feb. 7, a 25-song deluxe edition of the album was released with three bonus tracks.

Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 41,000 equivalent album units earned (up 1%).

Mitski’s Laurel Hell arrives at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, marking the highest-charting album ever for the singer-songwriter, and first to reach the top 40. The new album is Mitski’s sixth full-length studio set and first since she became wildly popular on TikTok. (Mitski’s last album was released in 2018.)

Laurel Hell was released on Feb. 4 via the record label Dead Oceans, and launches with 36,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 24,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week), SEA units comprise 12,000 (equaling 15.63 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs) and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. Laurel Hell also captures career-high weeks for Mitski, both in terms of units earned and album sales.

Notably, Laurel Hell sold nearly 17,000 copies on vinyl LP — the largest vinyl sales week for any album released in 2022, and largest vinyl debut for an album by a female artist since Adele’s 30 launched with 35,000 (Dec. 4, 2021-dated chart).

Mitski previously charted just one album on the Billboard 200, with Be the Cowboy spending one week at No. 52 in 2018. (It also peaked at No. 6 on Top Alternative Albums and No. 7 on Top Rock Albums.) Mitski made her Billboard album chart debut in 2016 with Puberty 2 on a range of charts, including Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock Albums (peaking at Nos. 19 and 32, respectively).

Mitski also recently snared her first top 10 any Billboard song chart, as the new album’s “The Only Heartbreaker” has hit No. 8 on the Adult Alternative Airplay chart (on the lists dated Feb. 5 and 12).

Laurel Hell is also the first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 for Dead Oceans, and the fourth to reach the top 40. The label’s previous high came in 2020 with Khruangbin’s No. 31-peaking Mordechai (released via Night Time Stories/Dead Oceans).

Rounding out the new top 10 on the Billboard 200 are The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (falling 2-6 with 35,000 equivalent album units; down 49%), Drake’s chart-topping Certified Lover Boy (holding at No. 7 with nearly 35,000; up 1%), The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights (steady at No. 8 with 34,000; up 2%), Adele’s former leader 30 (6-9 with 32,000; down 7%) and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (9-10 with 32,000; down 2%).

The Weeknd has now gone five straight weeks with two albums concurrently in the top 10. He’s the first to do so since early 2017, when Pentatonix strung together five weeks in a row with a pair of albums in the top 10 (Dec. 17, 2016 — Jan. 14, 2017; with two holiday efforts — That’s Christmas To Me and A Pentatonix Christmas). Excluding Christmas/holiday albums, Justin Bieber was the last to manage the feat, with five straight weeks in the top 10 from April 10-May 8, 2010, with My World and My World 2.0. (In 2010, the Billboard 200 was ranked solely by traditional album sales. It did not transition to become an equivalent album units ranked chart until Dec. 2014.)

MRC Data, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. MRC Data reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.