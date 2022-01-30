‘Encanto’ Spends Third Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Encanto soundtrack collects a third nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Feb. 5). The set earned a new weekly-best 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 27 — up 11%, according to MRC Data.

In the last 10 years, only four soundtracks have spent at least three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Encanto (three), Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born (four in 2018-19), Black Panther: The Album (three, 2018) and Frozen (13, 2014).

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 5, 2022-dated chart (where Encanto holds at No. 1) will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Feb. 1. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 115,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 93,000 (up 11%, equaling 138.51 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 19,000 (up 10%) and TEA units comprise 3,000 (up 17%).

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Colors debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking the rapper’s eighth top 10 album, all earned in less than four years. (His first top 10 came in May of 2018 with Until Death Call My Name.)

The new album begins with 79,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 77,000 (equaling 118.56 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise a little under 2,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Gunna’s former No. 1 DS4Ever falls 2-3 in its third week with 69,000 equivalent album units earned (down 28%), and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM dips 3-4 with 43,000 units (down 30%).

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, collecting 41,000 equivalent album units (down less than 1%).

Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 54 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 — the second-most of any country album ever, surpassing the 53 weeks registered by Shania Twain’s Come On Over (in 1997-2000). Among country efforts, only Taylor Swift’s Fearless has more, with 58 (in 2008-10).

Among all genres, Dangerous now has the most weeks in the top 10 for an album released by a male artist since 2000, surpassing the 53 weeks Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) logged in the top 10 in 2017-18. Among all albums released since 2000, Dangerous has the fourth-most weeks in the top 10, trailing only Adele’s 21 (84 weeks), Swift’s 1989 (59) and Swift’s Fearless (58).

Dangerous continues to profit from streaming activity of its super-sized tracklist, as the effort was released in January of 2021 with 30 songs. Recent No. 1s, including Adele’s 30 and Gunna’s DS4Ever, had 12 and 18 songs, respectively, on their initially released streaming editions. (The latter’s track count was 19, including two versions of the same song, “Too Easy.”) The chart’s current No. 1, Encanto, has 44 tracks on its streaming album — however, most of those are score and instrumental tracks. The vast majority of the album’s weekly units are from the nine songs with vocals on the album, including the Billboard Hot 100 top 10s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure.”

Adele’s 30 falls 4-6 on the new Billboard 200 with 39,000 equivalent album units earned (down 10%), and Drake’s fellow former leader Certified Lover Boy climbs 8-7 with 35,000 units (up 2%). The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights slips 7-8 with 34,000 units (down 1%).

Walker Hayes collects his first top 10 album on the Billboard 200, as Country Stuff: The Album, debuts at No. 9 with 33,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 16,000, SEA units comprise 14,000 (equaling 19.66 million on-demand official streams of songs on the album) and TEA units comprise 2,000.

The set, released via Monument Records, was led by the smash single “Fancy Like,” which has spent 24 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and climbed to No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

Country Stuff is also the first top 10 album on the Billboard 200 for Monument since 2003, when The Chicks’ Home closed out a 26-week run in the top 10, including four nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1. (The Monument label was founded in 1958 and continued until 1987. It was revived from 1997 through 2010. Monument relaunched in 2017 with Hayes as one if its first signings.)

Doja Cat’s Planet Her closes out the new top 10 on the Billboard 200, holding at No. 10 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned (down 2%).

