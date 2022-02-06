‘Encanto’ Soundtrack No. 1 for Fourth Week on Billboard 200 Chart

The Encanto soundtrack rules the Billboard 200 albums chart for a fourth nonconsecutive week, on the list dated Feb. 12. The Walt Disney Records’ collection earned 113,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Feb. 3 (down 2%), according to MRC Data.

The last soundtrack with four weeks at No. 1 was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, also with four, in 2018-19. Before that, the last soundtrack with at least four weeks at No. 1 was Disney’s own Frozen II, with 13 in 2014.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 12, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Feb. 8. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 113,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 93,000 (up less than 1%, equaling 139.52 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 16,000 (down 16%) and TEA units comprise 3,000 (down 2%).

Encanto leads a quiet top 10, where no albums debut in the region.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM charges 4-2 in its fourth week on the list, returning to its debut and peak positions, following its release on CD on Jan. 28. The set earned 70,000 equivalent album units (up 63%) with 37,000 of that sum in traditional album sales (up 2,547% — nearly all from CD sales). Dawn FM also jumps to No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart for the first time.

Dawn FM was initially only available via streamers and digital download during its release week. Its CD edition bowed on Jan. 28 with multiple signed collector’s editions available via The Weeknd’s official webstore, a signed CD sold at independent record stores and a Target-exclusive version with alternate cover art.

Dawn FM’s vinyl LP and cassette editions are scheduled to be released on April 29.

Gunna’s former No. 1 DS4Ever is a non-mover at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 54,000 equivalent album units earned (down 22%), Morgan Wallen’s chart-topping Dangerous: The Double Album rises one spot to No. 4 with 41,000 units (up less than 1%) and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Colors falls 2-5 in its second week with 39,000 units (down 50%).

Adele’s former leader 30 is steady No. 6 with 34,000 equivalent album units earned (down 12%), Drake’s former No. 1 Certified Lover Boy is stationary at No. 7 with 34,000 units (down 1%) and The Weeknd’s The Highlights is a non-mover at No. 8 with 33,000 units (down 2%).

Doja Cat’s Planet Her (10-9 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned; up 2%) and Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping Sour (12-10; 29,000, down 2%) round out the top 10.

