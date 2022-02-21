‘Encanto’ Songs Set for 1-2 on U.K. Singles Chart

Disney’s Encanto isn’t done with its magical chart tricks.

Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart cycle, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is poised for a sixth week at No. 1, while Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure” could lift to a new peak of No. 2, while “The Family Madrigal” also improves to No. 7.

When “Bruno” reached No. 1 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, it became the first original Disney number to do so.

Later, the Encanto soundtrack set another record by becoming the first animated film soundtrack in U.K. chart history to simultaneously chart three songs in the Top 10.

Meanwhile, Mimi Webb is motoring to the week’s highest new entry with “House on Fire.” It’s new at No. 6 on the chart blast, and is set to become the rising British artist’s second Top 10 single, following her breakout song “Good Without,” which peaked at No. 8 in 2021. “House on Fire” should become her fourth Top 40 hit.

Finally, North London’s rapper Tion Wayne could snag a 12th Top 40 appearance with “Knock Knock,” featuring South London emcee M24. “Knock Knock” starts at No. 20 on the First Look chart, which ranks singles after the first weekend in the chart week.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday, local time.