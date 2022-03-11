‘Encanto’ Completes 11-Week Climb to No. 1 on Australia’s Albums Chart

Encanto works its magic on the Australian albums chart, as the original soundtrack rises to No. 1 in its eleventh week.

The tie-in with the hit Disney animated film of the same name, Encanto (via (Walt Disney/Universal) earns its first ARIA Chart crown, with three songs from it impacting the singles survey: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (No. 8), “Surface Pressure” (No. 22) and “The Family Madrigal” (No. 50).

Encanto completes its climb after debuting at No. 29 at the start of January, before lifting into the Top Ten for the first time in its second week, and staying there ever since.

ARIA Award-winning singer and songwriter Missy Higgins lands the highest new entry on the national chart this week with Total Control (Eleven/EMI), new at No. 3 The mini-album is her first set of new material since 2018’s Solastalgia, which peaked at No. 7 on the ARIA Albums Chart. Total Control is Higgins’ seventh Top 10 title.

Foo Fighters made a whistlestop visit to Australia last week for a concert at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium, a coming out party for Victorians, many of whom endured the longest lockdowns on the planet.

Thanks to the excitement around that show, the first international, full-capacity stadium date since the start of the pandemic, the Foos’ Greatest Hits (RCA/Sony) flies 32-10, for its first appearance in the top tier since January 2010.

Since that one-off show in Geelong, 50 miles southwest of Melbourne, The Foos have announced their return visit, a full-scale stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand later this year, produced by Frontier Touring.

Further down the list, Swedish metal exponents Sabaton mark their third appearance in the ARIA Top 50 with The War To End All Wars (Nuclear Blast/Universal), new at No. 25. The group’s tenth album is the sequel to The Great War, which peaked at No. 7 in July 2019.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” (Polydor/Universal) holds at No. 1 for an eighth non-consecutive week atop the leaderboard.

Last week, “Heat Waves” returned to the summit for the first time in 47 weeks, and the single now leads the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time, getting there 59 weeks after its debut.

Australians were early supporters of the song. In January 2021, the song won triple j’s Hottest 100, an annual countdown of the greatest tracks of the previous year.

The highest new entry on the ARIA Chart this week belongs to Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, as their collaboration “Bam Bam” (Warner/Sony) bows at No. 19, while new releases from Labrinth, Tyga & Doja Cat, Elley Duhé and Dave appear in the ARIA Top 50 for the very first time.