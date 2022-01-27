‘Encanto’ Hit ‘Bruno’ Takes Late Lead In U.K. Chart Race

The U.K. singles chart race has a new leader, as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (Walt Disney) by the cast of Disney’s Encanto overtakes Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s collaboration, “Peru” (Island/YBNL Nation/Empire).

Based on data published at the start of the week, “Peru” had the upper hand and was on track to give Fireboy DML his first U.K. No. 1 and Sheeran his 14th.

“Bruno” has found some magic late in the game, to take the lead by some 5,000 chart sales with just 48 hours remaining in the chart cycle, the OCC reports.

“Peru” is the U.K.’s best seller so far this week, while “Bruno,” which last week became the first original Disney song to lead the Official U.K. Singles Chart, is the current leader on streams.

Following his death last Thursday (Jan. 20) at the age of 74, Meat Loaf is set to make a posthumous return to the chart, led by “Bat Out Of Hell” (Epic), currently at No. 17. “Bat” is one of the late rocker’s six U.K. Top 10 singles, originally reaching No. 8 back in 1979.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is revealed late Friday, local time.