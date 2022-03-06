‘Encanto’ Enchants Billboard 200 Albums Chart With Eighth Week at No. 1

The Encanto soundtrack enchants in the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 chart (dated March 12) for an eighth nonconsecutive week. The set earned 80,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 3 (down 11%), according to MRC Data.

In the last five years, only three albums have spent at least eight weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Encanto, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10 weeks), and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (eight weeks).

Also in the top 10, new albums from Kodak Black, Tears for Fears and Avril Lavigne all debut in the region.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new March 12, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on March 8. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 80,000 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 68,000 (down 11%, equaling 101.16 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 10,000 (down 16%) and TEA units comprise 2,000 (down 10%).

Kodak Black collects his fourth top five-charting album on the Billboard 200, as his latest release, Back for Everything, bows at No. 2 with 60,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 57,000 (equaling 84 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 3,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

The new album was preceded by the hit single “Super Gremlin,” which has reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated Jan. 29) — the rapper’s highest charting song unaccompanied by another act. (He’s charted higher only with “ZEZE,” featuring Travis Scott and Offset, which peaked at No. 2 in 2018.)

Kodak Black notched his first Billboard 200 No. 1 with his prior top 10, Dying to Live, in 2018.

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album is stationary at No. 3, with 42,000 equivalent album units (up 3%).

Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 59 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 — surpassing Taylor Swift’s Fearless for the most weeks in the top 10 among country albums in the chart’s history. Fearless clocked 58 weeks in the region in 2008-10.

Among all albums released since 2000, Dangerous ties Swift’s 1989 for the second-most weeks in the top 10, trailing only Adele’s 21, which captured 84 weeks in the region.

Gunna’s former No. 1 DS4Ever falls from No. 2 to No. 4 with 38,000 equivalent album units (down 9%), The Weeknd’s compilation The Highlights dips 4-5 with 34,000 units (though up 3%), Drake’s chart-topping Certified Lover Boy rises 7-6 with 32,000 units (down less than 1%) and Olivia Rodrigo’s former leader Sour falls 5-7 with just over 31,000 units (down 2%).

Tears for Fears hit the top 10 for the first time in more than 30 years, as the act’s new album, The Tipping Point, debuts at No. 8 — the duo’s highest debut ever. The set is Tears for Fears’ first new studio album since 2004’s Everybody Loves a Happy Ending, and first top 10 since 1989’s The Seeds of Love peaked at No. 8. In total, The Tipping Point is the third top 10 album on the Billboard 200 for the duo (Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith) — the act also spent five weeks at No. 1 in 1985 with Songs From the Big Chair.

The new album’s title track peaked at No. 17 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart in January. The Tipping Point was ushered in with performances by Tears for Fears on ABC’s Good Morning America (Feb. 22), CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Feb. 24) and a feature on CBS’ Sunday Morning (Feb. 20).

The Tipping Point launches with 31,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 29,000 (making it the top-selling album of the week); SEA units comprise 1,500 (equaling 2.04 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise about 500 units.

Avril Lavigne is back in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 for the first time since 2013, as her new album, Love Sux, bows at No. 9.

Love Sux is Lavigne’s sixth top 10 effort overall on the Billboard 200, and all seven of her chart entries have reached the top 15. 2022 marks Lavigne’s 20th anniversary on the chart, as well — her debut effort, Let Go, entered the list dated June 22, 2002, at No. 8, and peaked at No. 2 on the Sept. 28, 2002, chart. She boasts two No. 1s: Under the Skin (2004) and The Best Damn Thing (2007). She had last appeared in the top 10 with her No. 5-peaking eponymous set in 2013.

Love Sux starts with 30,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 19,000; SEA units comprise nearly 10,000 (equaling 12.61 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks) and TEA units comprise 1,000.

Rounding out the top 10 on the Billboard 200 is Doja Cat’s Planet Her, which falls 8-10 with 29,000 equivalent album units earned (up less than 1%).