‘Encanto’ Makes It Nine Weeks Atop Billboard 200 Albums Chart

The Encanto soundtrack snags a ninth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart (dated March 19). The set earned 72,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending March 10 (down 9%), according to MRC Data.

Encanto also surpasses 1 million equivalent album units earned in the U.S., as the latest tracking week brings its to-date sum to 1.03 million. The soundtrack album was released on Nov. 19, before the film arrived in U.S. theaters on Nov. 24. The movie was released via the Disney+ streaming service a month later (Dec. 24). The album spent its first week at No. 1 on the Jan. 15, 2022-dated chart.

In the last five years, only two albums have spent at least nine weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Encanto and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10 weeks in 2021).

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by MRC Data. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new March 19, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on March 15. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of Encanto’s 72,500 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 63,000 (down 8%, equaling 93.03 million on-demand official streams of the set’s songs), album sales comprise 8,000 (down 14%) and TEA units comprise 1,500 (down 12%).

King Von’s posthumous album What It Means to Be King debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units earned. It’s the late rapper’s first release since his death at the age of 26 on Nov. 6, 2020. Of King’s 59,000 units earned, SEA units comprise 55,000 (equaling 79.06 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs), album sales comprise 4,000 and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. The 19-track set features guests such as 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Durk and Moneybagg Yo.

The new album is the second top 10 for King Von, who first reached the top 10 with his debut studio album, Welcome to O’Block, which climbed 13-5 (its peak) on the Nov. 21, 2020-dated chart, following news of his death.

Morgan Wallen’s former No. 1 Dangerous: The Double Album is a non-mover at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, with 45,000 equivalent album units (up 7%).

Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 60 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. It surpasses Taylor Swift’s 1989 for the second-most weeks in the top 10 among albums released since 2000, trailing only Adele’s 21, with 84 weeks in the top 10.

Kodak Black’s Back for Everything falls from No. 2 to No. 4 on its second week on the Billboard 200 with 37,000 equivalent album units (down 38%). Gunna’s chart-topping DS4Ever slips 4-5 with 34,500 units (down 8%), and The Weeknd’s The Highlights falls 5-6 with 33,000 units (down 2%).

Olivia Rodrigo’s former leader Sour is steady at No. 7 with 31,000 equivalent album units earned (down less than 1%), Drake’s chart-topper Certified Lover Boy falls 6-8 with 31,000 units (down 2%) and Doja Cat’s Planet Her bumps 10-9 with 30,000 units (up 4%).

Closing out the new top 10 is DaBaby and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s collaborative effort Better Than You, debuting at No. 10 with 28,500 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 27,500 (equaling 40.35 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs) while album sales and TEA units comprise the remaining 1,000 units. Better is the fourth top 10 for DaBaby and the ninth top 10 for YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

